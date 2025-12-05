Shaping the Future of Art: Meriem Bennani Wins BOSS Award for Outstanding Achievement at Art Basel Awards Miami Beach
The first-ever BOSS AWARD for Outstanding Achievement was presented at the inaugural Art Basel Awards Night in Miami Beach to artist Meriem Bennani. The award was conferred by Daniel Grieder, CEO, and Marco Falcioni, Creative Director of HUGO BOSS, within the context of the Art Basel Awards, of which BOSS is the presenting partner.
The BOSS AWARD for Outstanding Achievement honors work that has exceptional cultural impact across and beyond the art ecosystem. It celebrates creativity that is purpose-driven, socially relevant, and contributes to the artistic landscape of tomorrow. This curated, BOSS-driven distinction within the Art Basel Awards ecosystem spotlights innovative work that inspires change, and embodies the BOSS values of boldness, personal authenticity, ambition, and responsibility.
Moroccan-born and New York-based, Meriem Bennani uses a broad range of artistic mediums that include video, sound, animation, sculpture as well as large-scale installations, among others. She’s known for mixing humor, pop-cultural aesthetics and digital language in her storytelling to create immersive, playful yet critical pieces that resonate with the viewer.
"I am deeply honored to receive the BOSS AWARD for Outstanding Achievement and to have my work recognized by such an iconic brand as BOSS, which has long championed innovative art that speaks to the wider culture. Supporting artists is vital to fostering creativity and amplifying new or emerging voices, and I am grateful for this platform to further explore the power of art in sparking dialogue and connection. This recognition inspires me to continue creating work that challenges perspectives and celebrates the beauty of collective experiences," said Meriem Bennani, winner of the first BOSS AWARD.
Eligibility extends to living artists working in any medium, particularly emerging creators who are shaping conversation in and beyond the art world. The recipient will demonstrate distinctive, recently created new works which are recognized for their momentum and originality. The artist and their work will show clear potential for influence and resonance that reaches beyond the world of art.
The BOSS AWARD for Outstanding Achievement has a prize of US$100,000 and empowers the awardee to amplify voices beyond their own, allowing them to allocate a reward of US$50,000 to a community or cause of the artist’s choosing. The remaining US$50,000 will be invested in a project, commission, or cultural activation by the artist that will be co-developed with BOSS.
"Fashion is an integral part of our daily lives and serves as a bridge between individuals and society, often blurring the line between functionality and art. From the very start to our most recent fashion show, the BOSS Paradox, HUGO BOSS has been committed to fostering the dialogue between fashion and contemporary art, as it consistently inspires innovation, creativity, and forward-thinking ideas,” said Marco Falcioni, Creative Director of HUGO BOSS.
Introduced in February this year, the Art Basel Awards recognize 36 Medalists across nine categories within the contemporary art world. These categories include iconic, established, and emerging artists, as well as cross-disciplinary creators, curators, institutions, patrons, media and storytellers, and allies shaping the future of cutting-edge artistry. Through a unique, peer-driven process, the Medalists then select 11 Gold Awardees from among their ranks. These recipients were honored with the highest distinction at last night’s ceremony.
Under the brand platform ‘Be Your Own BOSS,’ BOSS proudly celebrates trailblazers from diverse fields such as sports, fashion, culture, and art – individuals who embody a mindset driven by determination, energy, and passion. The Gold Awardees of the Art Basel Awards are leading voices in shaping culture and driving innovation across creative disciplines, from visual art to fashion, design, and performance. Their bold creativity, visionary thinking, and dedication to their goals make them true inspirations, perfectly reflecting what it means to be a real BOSS.
Held at the New World Center in Miami Beach, the Art Basel Awards ceremony and after-party were attended by the honorees, rising stars and esteemed members of the art community, as well as celebrity guests and friends of the brand. Notable guests included Khalid, Kimberly Drew, Christina Najjar, Gabrielle Richardson, Emily Baye Miller, Ethan Gaskill, and Carlita, all of whom attended the ceremony dressed in full BOSS attire.
A central feature within the context of the overall ceremony was the installation of an immersive walkway entitled ‘1995-2025: 30 years of Arts Sponsorship,’ which put a spotlight on HUGO BOSS’s history of supporting the arts over the last three decades. Key milestones include artist James Rosenquist’s ‘Paper Suit’ from 1998, which combines the enduring craft of tailoring with the throw-away expendability of paper; the long-running HUGO BOSS Prize, bestowed upon artists in collaboration with the Soloman R. Guggenheim Foundation and Museum; and a look back at the HUGO BOSS ASIA ART Award, established with the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai.
About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:
BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand’s heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in around 500 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 129 countries at more than 8,000 points of sale and online in 74 countries via hugoboss.com. With more than 18,500 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024.
About Art Basel Awards:
Launched by Art Basel in 2025, Art Basel Awards is the world's first global honors dedicated to recognizing excellence across the contemporary art world. Each year, an International Jury of experts awards Medals to individuals and organizations spanning the industry whose practices and contributions are shaping the future of art. Medalists are selected against four key pillars: vision and innovation, skill and execution, engagement, and broader impact. Art Basel Awards confers both immediate, flexible support in the form of honorariums alongside global networking, philanthropic initiatives, tailored partnerships, and high-profile commissions designed to propel Medalists' work onto new platforms. Medalists are recognized globally by Art Basel through year-round campaigns and initiatives, including the Art Basel Awards Summit, the annual thought leadership conference for the most influential figures in the global art world and neighboring creative industries, held in Basel, Switzerland. Art Basel Awards is presented in partnership with BOSS. For more information, visit artbaselawards.com.
