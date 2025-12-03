Rear view of Pininfarina’s Dual pavilion highlighting its sculptural 3D-printed form
The Dual pavilion showcases Pininfarina’s sculptural design and advanced additive fabricationPhoto Courtesy of Pininfarina
Art and Culture

Pininfarina’s DUAL Pavilion Arrives at Alcova Miami as a Defining Art Week Installation

A Look at How the Iconic Italian Design House Brings Intuition, Computation, and Advanced Additive Manufacturing Into Miami Art Week 2025
4 min read

A Standout Arrival at Alcova Miami

Some installations at Miami Art Week ask to be analyzed. Others simply pull you in. Pininfarina’s DUAL pavilion manages to do both. Debuting at Alcova Miami from December 2 through December 7, the piece immediately positions the iconic Italian design house as one of this year’s most compelling voices in the conversation around innovation, artistry, and the future of design.

Set within the leafy courtyards and pastel mansions of the Miami River Inn, DUAL offers a moment of calm reflection amid the high-energy swirl of Art Week. Alcova’s reputation for elevating experimental design gives the pavilion the ideal stage, inviting visitors to slow down and experience the piece in a more personal way.

Close-up of layered 3D-printed ridges inside the Dual pavilion
Close-up of curved 3D-printed textures on the pavilion’s exterior
Detailed repeating 3D-printed lines forming the pavilion’s internal surface

A Pavilion Built on Contrasts

DUAL was first introduced at ACADIA 2025, and its entire premise revolves around reconciling forces that traditionally stand apart. Intuition and computation. Emotion and logic. Art and science. Pininfarina doesn’t treat these as opposites. Instead, the pavilion suggests a future where such contrasts are not only compatible but essential.

Close-up of Pininfarina’s Dual pavilion structure at Alcova Miami
The Dual pavilion’s sculptural form showcases Pininfarina’s advanced additive designPhoto Courtesy of Pininfarina

Giovanni de Niederhäusern, Senior Vice President of Architecture and Product Design, puts it directly:

“Pininfarina participates in Alcova during Art Basel week, a global benchmark for the dialogue between art and design. Our presence reflects a commitment to lead this conversation, sharing a vision and values that inspire innovation and define the future of design.”

Giovanni de Niederhäusern, Pininfarina Senior Vice President of Architecture and Product Design

Interior view of 3D-printed textures inside the Dual pavilion
Inside the pavilion, layered 3D-printed textures reveal the precision of its fabricationPhoto Courtesy of Pininfarina

Material Innovation as Storytelling

The pavilion’s exterior feels sculptural and instinctive, as though shaped by a designer’s hand. Step inside, and the lines shift into a more structured, precise language. This tension between fluidity and order becomes the pavilion’s central rhythm.

One of the most compelling details is the material itself: the pavilion is 3D-printed using recycled car tires. Instead of masking its industrial past, the material becomes part of the story, a reminder that what once contributed to environmental harm can evolve into something regenerative.

This transformation was made possible through Pininfarina’s collaboration with Alpha Additive, a company that has spent the last eight years refining advanced additive manufacturing and automation technology. Their work allowed the pavilion to take shape not as a theoretical exploration, but as a full-scale architectural experience.

Samuele Sordi, Chief Architect Officer of Pininfarina of America, articulates this clearly:

“DUAL embodies our belief that innovation emerges from the synergy of artistry and computation, leadership and participation, vision and data.”

Samuele Sordi, Chief Architect Officer of Pininfarina of America

He adds that its material and process “point toward a more resilient and equitable design future.”

Samuele Sordi observing the 3D-printed surface of the Dual pavilion
Samuele Sordi examines the pavilion’s layered geometry and recycled-material constructionPhoto Courtesy of Pininfarina
Rear view of Pininfarina’s Dual pavilion highlighting its sculptural 3D-printed form
Inside Andaz Miami Beach’s Art Week Debut: A Sculptural Cocktail Preview That Set the Tone for Basel 2025

A Natural Fit Within Alcova’s Design Ecosystem

Alcova Miami thrives on discovery. Visitors move between historic buildings and lush courtyards, each turn revealing installations by international designers. DUAL integrates into this journey seamlessly, joining a lineup that also includes works by Italian artists Patrick Tuttofuoco and Piergiorgio Robino of Studio Nucleo.

Rather than standing apart, the pavilion becomes part of a larger conversation about experimentation, materiality, and new modes of spatial thinking.

Dual pavilion installation situated among palm trees at Alcova Miami
Visitors encounter the Dual pavilion nestled among Alcova Miami’s tropical landscapePhoto Courtesy of Pininfarina

Viewing Information for Miami Art Week

The DUAL pavilion will be open to the public December 2 through December 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with last entry at 6:15 p.m. Its placement within Alcova makes it one of the standout architectural and design-focused stops during Miami Art Week 2025.

Closing Thoughts

This year’s Miami Art Week is filled with large-scale moments, but Pininfarina’s DUAL pavilion distinguishes itself through nuance. It is sculptural without being static, conceptual without leaning into abstraction, and innovative without losing sight of accessibility. In Alcova’s thoughtfully curated setting, the pavilion becomes a meditation on design’s future; one shaped by collaboration, responsibility, and the interplay of intuition and technology.

Angled view of a structural leg of the Dual pavilion at Alcova Miami
The pavilion’s sweeping leg form blends organic movement with engineered stabilityPhoto Courtesy of Pininfarina
Rear view of Pininfarina’s Dual pavilion highlighting its sculptural 3D-printed form
OMEGA Opens Miami Art Week with a Deep-Dive Debut of its Planet Ocean Pop-Up

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Art
Design
Art basel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com