Pininfarina’s DUAL Pavilion Arrives at Alcova Miami as a Defining Art Week Installation
A Standout Arrival at Alcova Miami
Some installations at Miami Art Week ask to be analyzed. Others simply pull you in. Pininfarina’s DUAL pavilion manages to do both. Debuting at Alcova Miami from December 2 through December 7, the piece immediately positions the iconic Italian design house as one of this year’s most compelling voices in the conversation around innovation, artistry, and the future of design.
Set within the leafy courtyards and pastel mansions of the Miami River Inn, DUAL offers a moment of calm reflection amid the high-energy swirl of Art Week. Alcova’s reputation for elevating experimental design gives the pavilion the ideal stage, inviting visitors to slow down and experience the piece in a more personal way.
A Pavilion Built on Contrasts
DUAL was first introduced at ACADIA 2025, and its entire premise revolves around reconciling forces that traditionally stand apart. Intuition and computation. Emotion and logic. Art and science. Pininfarina doesn’t treat these as opposites. Instead, the pavilion suggests a future where such contrasts are not only compatible but essential.
Giovanni de Niederhäusern, Senior Vice President of Architecture and Product Design, puts it directly:
“Pininfarina participates in Alcova during Art Basel week, a global benchmark for the dialogue between art and design. Our presence reflects a commitment to lead this conversation, sharing a vision and values that inspire innovation and define the future of design.”
Giovanni de Niederhäusern, Pininfarina Senior Vice President of Architecture and Product Design
Material Innovation as Storytelling
The pavilion’s exterior feels sculptural and instinctive, as though shaped by a designer’s hand. Step inside, and the lines shift into a more structured, precise language. This tension between fluidity and order becomes the pavilion’s central rhythm.
One of the most compelling details is the material itself: the pavilion is 3D-printed using recycled car tires. Instead of masking its industrial past, the material becomes part of the story, a reminder that what once contributed to environmental harm can evolve into something regenerative.
This transformation was made possible through Pininfarina’s collaboration with Alpha Additive, a company that has spent the last eight years refining advanced additive manufacturing and automation technology. Their work allowed the pavilion to take shape not as a theoretical exploration, but as a full-scale architectural experience.
Samuele Sordi, Chief Architect Officer of Pininfarina of America, articulates this clearly:
“DUAL embodies our belief that innovation emerges from the synergy of artistry and computation, leadership and participation, vision and data.”
Samuele Sordi, Chief Architect Officer of Pininfarina of America
He adds that its material and process “point toward a more resilient and equitable design future.”
A Natural Fit Within Alcova’s Design Ecosystem
Alcova Miami thrives on discovery. Visitors move between historic buildings and lush courtyards, each turn revealing installations by international designers. DUAL integrates into this journey seamlessly, joining a lineup that also includes works by Italian artists Patrick Tuttofuoco and Piergiorgio Robino of Studio Nucleo.
Rather than standing apart, the pavilion becomes part of a larger conversation about experimentation, materiality, and new modes of spatial thinking.
Viewing Information for Miami Art Week
The DUAL pavilion will be open to the public December 2 through December 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with last entry at 6:15 p.m. Its placement within Alcova makes it one of the standout architectural and design-focused stops during Miami Art Week 2025.
Closing Thoughts
This year’s Miami Art Week is filled with large-scale moments, but Pininfarina’s DUAL pavilion distinguishes itself through nuance. It is sculptural without being static, conceptual without leaning into abstraction, and innovative without losing sight of accessibility. In Alcova’s thoughtfully curated setting, the pavilion becomes a meditation on design’s future; one shaped by collaboration, responsibility, and the interplay of intuition and technology.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.