The Colony Palm Beach and Tory Burch Celebrate Kristina O’Neill and Laura Brown’s New Book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired

Palm Beach, FL — December 4th, 2025 — The Colony and Tory Burch brought together their Palm Beach community to celebrate Kristina O’Neill and Laura Brown’s new book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired: How to Let Go of Being Let Go and Come Back on Top.
Sarah Wetenhall, Founder and CEO of The Colony, moderated a fireside chat with O’Neill and Brown as part of the hotel’s weekly book club, The Living Room Series. After the talk, guests enjoyed dinner by the pool, set with pieces from the Tory Burch Home collection.
The party was the third in a series of ATCG events that began at Tory Burch’s Los Angeles flagship in October, followed by another book party at Tory Burch Highland Park Village in Dallas last month.
Named No. 1 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Hotels in Florida, The Colony Palm Beach faithfully preserves its legacy of gracious hospitality while ensuring continued relevance to a new generation of modern, well-traveled and discerning guests. The 93-room property provides unique, curated offerings for guests of all ages delivered with best-in-class ultra-boutique service. Much more than a hotel, The Colony is a state of mind – a place to connect meaningfully and authentically with one of the world’s most storied destinations, steps from both Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean. Aware of The Colony’s singular place in the hearts of long-time Palm Beachers, the hotel is dedicated to maintaining a rich tradition of culinary excellence and sophisticated entertainment in a vibrant social setting that is both welcoming and refreshingly unpretentious.
Founded in 2004, Tory Burch has redefined American luxury with a global point of view. The collection is designed in her New York City atelier and includes ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry, accessories, beauty and home. The company’s purpose is to increase women’s economic power. Established in 2009, the Tory Burch Foundation supports women entrepreneurs in the United States to build businesses that last.
