Copa Airlines Increases Service from Fort Lauderdale to Panama with Daily Non-Stop Flights Starting December 8
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – December 1, 2025 – Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. {NYSE: CPA}, and a member of the global Star Alliance airline network, proudly announces an increase in service from five weekly flights to daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) through the Hub of the Americas®, located at Tocumen International Airport, in Panama City, Panama. This expanded service underscores the airline’s commitment to facilitating seamless connections between the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, bridging cultures, driving economic growth, and enriching travel experiences across the Americas.
Copa Airlines began service to and from the Fort Lauderdale area on July 11, 2014, and recently celebrated 10 years of operations in 2024. Beginning December 8, the airline will operate daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Terminal 1, to its Hub of the Americas® at Tocumen International Airport (PTY) in Panama City, Panama. The flight will depart Fort Lauderdale at 5:09 p.m. (ET) and arrive in Panama City at 8:13 p.m. (local time).
“Copa Airlines is proud to continue strengthening the connection between Fort Lauderdale and destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean, With the increase to daily service, just in time for the busy holiday and winter travel season, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering cultural exchange, supporting economic growth, and delivering the world-class service travelers have come to expect from Copa Airlines. This expansion gives our passengers even greater flexibility and seamless connectivity through our Hub of the Americas®, enhancing accessibility and further deepening the ties that unite South Florida with the vibrant communities of Latin America and beyond.”
David DeFossey, Regional Commercial Manager, North America at Copa Airlines
Since launching service from Fort Lauderdale in 2014, as Copa Airlines’ tenth U.S. destination, the airline has played a pivotal role in connecting South Florida to Latin America and the Caribbean. Known for its beautiful beaches, boating, water sports, and lively nightlife, Fort Lauderdale is one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations. With a diverse population, including a significant Latin American community, Copa Airlines is ideally positioned to continue serving this dynamic and growing market.
Fort Lauderdale residents can continue benefiting from Copa’s world-class, award-winning service. Maintaining its leadership in the Latin American region, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium, the world’s leading source in aviation analytics, as the “Most Punctual Airline in Latin America in 2025”. For the tenth time, Copa Airlines has received this recognition, achieving an impressive on-time arrival rate of 88.22%, ranking as the most punctual airline in Latin America and third globally.
Travelers interested in traveling to and from Fort Lauderdale or any other Copa Airlines destination can make their reservations at copa.com, sales offices, and the call center.
