Daniel’s Miami Ranked No. 9 Steakhouse in America and the Highest-Rated Steakhouse in Florida by World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants
MIAMI, FL (December 1, 2025) — Daniel’s Miami, the acclaimed new steakhouse from Gioia Hospitality, has been ranked No. 9 on the 2026 World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants list, earning a coveted spot among the Top 10 Steakhouses in North America only four months after opening. Daniel’s Miami has quickly become one of the country’s most sought-after dining destinations, celebrated for its premium steaks, refined European-style hospitality, and exceptional culinary program. The recognition places Daniel’s among the top steakhouses across the U.S. and Canada, a remarkable distinction for one of the nation’s newest culinary standouts.
Opened in late July 2025 in the former Fiola Miami location in Coral Gables, Daniel’s Miami is the sister concept to the 2025 MICHELIN Guide-recommended Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse, which was recently named “Best Steakhouse in Florida” by Tasting Table. Led by Gioia Hospitality’s father daughter duo Thomas Angelo and Kassidy Angelo, Daniel’s Miami standout steak program centers on ethically sourced, premium cuts from world-renowned ranch partners, including Stone Axe and Margaret River Wagyu from Australia and the signature Wagyu Prime Rib from Strube Ranch in Texas. Each selection is curated for exceptional marbling, flavor, and consistency, prepared with classic techniques that highlight the natural quality of the beef while delivering the refined simplicity that defines the Daniel's Miami experience.
“What we have achieved in just four months is truly remarkable and a testament to the incredible commitment of our team. But none of this would be possible without the loyal following that has embraced Daniel’s from day one. We feel deeply fortunate, and we will continue striving to push the envelope by partnering with the best ranches and farms around the world to redefine the steakhouse experience.”
Thomas Angelo, Founder of Gioia Hospitality
Adding to the restaurant’s standout inaugural season, Daniel’s Miami hosted The Rare Tour from the World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants last month, marking the tour’s first-ever stop in the United States.
Daniel’s Miami is open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch with reservations available exclusively through RESY. For updates, follow @danielsmiami on Instagram or visit danielssteak.com/miami.
