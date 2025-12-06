JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Debuts All-New Turnberry Isle Racquet Club
AVENTURA, FL (December 2, 2025) – JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, the iconic South Florida resort spanning 300 acres of accessible luxury, is proud to announce the debut of Turnberry Isle Racquet Club — a dynamic expansion of the resort’s celebrated wellness and fitness offerings. The new facility, opening on December 15, 2025, introduces three pickleball courts and two padel courts, providing guests and club members with fresh, engaging ways to stay active.
“JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa has always championed health and wellness for our guests and members, and the expansion of the Turnberry Isle Racquet Club reinforces our commitment to providing exciting new ways to stay active. This new amenity offers state-of-the-art courts and a vibrant social and recreational hub for players of all skill levels.”
Raj Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Conveniently located within the lush grounds of the resort, the Racquet Club will feature:
Three pickleball courts with pro-grade surfacing
Two padel courts designed for year-round play
Private and group lessons with certified instructors
Member and guest tournaments
On-site Racquet Shoppe offering equipment rentals and retail
Shaded spectator seating and stretching areas
“Turnberry Isle Racquet Club reflects our vision to constantly evolve and enhance the guest and member experience. Pickleball and padel are two immensely popular sports worldwide, and we are proud to offer world-class facilities that bring these experiences to our resort.”
Raj Mohan
The Turnberry Isle Racquet Club will be open daily for resort guests, Turnberry Isle Country Club members, and guests of members from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. with open play hours from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. through 9 p.m. The Racquet Shoppe hours will be from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Advanced reservation and pre-payment will be required for all court play. Fees for resort guests will be as follows:
Hourly rate - $15
Court reservations - $40 for 90 minutes
Private lessons (available 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. daily) - $35 for 30 minutes and $65 for 60 minutes
Equipment rentals will be available through the Racquet Shoppe
Whether guests are seasoned racquet sport enthusiasts or just discovering pickleball and padel, Turnberry Isle Racquet Club is designed to be an inclusive, energizing space for all ages and skill levels. Additional information can be found at TurnberryIsleRacquet.com.
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is located at 19999 W Country Club Drive in Aventura, FL. For more information, please visit jwturnberry.com.
