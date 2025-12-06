Mandarin Oriental Debuts in Vienna with a Blend of Heritage and Modernity
Hong Kong, 1 December 2025 – Mandarin Oriental is delighted to announce its debut in Austria with the opening of Mandarin Oriental, Vienna, an exquisite restoration in the heart of the city’s prestigious First District. Located within the historic Ringstrasse, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the hotel harmoniously blends traditional Viennese architecture with contemporary design.
Originally built in the early 20th century as a courthouse by Austrian architect Alfred Keller, the building has been transformed into a warm and inviting haven by luxury interior design studio Goddard Littlefair.
Spanning four floors, the hotel’s 86 rooms and 52 suites have been conceived as serene sanctuaries, bathed in natural light and crafted with bespoke furnishings and soft neutral palettes. Each space evokes the charm of Vienna while exuding understated elegance and calm, Secessionist-inspired fabrics and thoughtfully designed bathrooms. At the heart of the hotel lies a beautifully restored courtyard, with arrival spaces showcasing sculptural chandeliers and the original grand staircase.
Mandarin Oriental, Vienna presents a curated collection of dining experiences that reflect the city’s cosmopolitan spirit and culinary sophistication under the direction of Chef Thomas Seifried. Each venue celebrates seasonal ingredients, local influences and international flair, set within spaces that combine timeless design with modern refinement. Chef Thomas Seifried oversees the hotel’s four dining venues, uniting Austrian heritage with a cosmopolitan perspective to set a new standard for contemporary gastronomy in the capital.
The hotel’s spa offers a holistic approach to wellbeing inspired by the city’s artistic and musical heritage. Locally inspired treatments blend traditional Asian therapies with the rhythm and emotion of Vienna’s culture. Each experience, from waltz-inspired bodywork to gong baths, invites guests into a world of balance, harmony and renewal.
At the heart of this new landmark stands the emblematic Mandarin Oriental, Vienna fan reimagined as a bold artistic statement that embodies both the spirit of Vienna and the brand’s Asian heritage. Created by celebrated Austrian artist Peter Jellitsch, the fan of Mandarin Oriental, Vienna is a modern symphony of contrast and harmony. Expressive brushstrokes sweep across a precise geometric grid, capturing the dynamic balance between movement and stillness, spontaneity and structure. This artistic dialogue mirrors the soul of the hotel itself - a seamless blend of cultural heritage and refined modernity. Drawing inspiration from Vienna’s artistic lineage, Jellitsch infuses the design with influences from Art Nouveau and his signature visual language. The fan’s chequerboard motif evokes order and architectural form, while fluid gestures of colour convey emotion and vitality. Bridging the physical and digital worlds, the artwork becomes a contemporary narrative, a symbol of where the city’s centuries-old craftsmanship meets its forward-looking creativity.
More than an emblem, the fan reflects Mandarin Oriental’s heritage, where art, history, and innovation converge.
To celebrate the opening of Mandarin Oriental, Vienna, the hotel has introduced a “Be the First to Stay” package, which includes daily breakfast, hotel credit, a welcome cocktail, and a cultural gift.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.