The Break House Kitchen + Beach Bar Now Open in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL (December 1, 2025) – After two years in the making, The Break House Kitchen + Beach Bar is now open in Deerfield Beach, just steps from the newly-renovated Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. The new come-as-you-are destination from Danielle Rosse of Oceans 234 introduces three distinct dining experiences under one roof: an elevated counter-service restaurant, a grab-and-go café and the city’s first-ever rooftop bar overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Designed as an all-day oceanfront retreat, The Break House invites guests to linger from sunrise to sunset. Sitting directly on the sand, and next to Oceans 234, the two-story, 4,283-square-foot space offers seating for 138 guests – 55 on the first floor and 83 on the rooftop —and is designed to flow seamlessly with its surroundings. The exterior catches the eye with colorful, three-dimensional carvings by Alex Yanis bringing to life coastal-inspired motifs — from starfish and palm trees to water droplets — in vivid tones of orange, deep yellow and ocean blue.
Inside, guests are greeted by oceanfront views framed by lofty ceilings, anchored by wood geometric light pendants hanging overhead. The interiors blend deep navy and soft neutral tones, with glossy tiles adorning the walls and light wood floors creating a polished coastal feel. Just outside, a dark blue–tiled bar continues the beachside energy, offering the perfect spot to enjoy the ocean breeze and direct views of the pier.
Upstairs, Deerfield Beach’s first rooftop bar embraces an earthy palette of terra-cotta tones, sunbaked woods and deep orange hues. Plush banquette and couch seating invite guests to unwind with panoramic ocean views, making it the ideal setting for sunset gatherings.
“At its core, The Break House is about community and connection. Every decision—from the design to the menu—was made with our city and its residents in mind. We wanted to create a place where people could pause for a quick bite or settle in and stay awhile over cocktails with a view. The name itself reflects this spirit: ‘Break’ can refer to both a break in the waves and a break in your day, and ‘house’ evokes a place of comfort and connection.”
Danielle Rosse
Rosse will be joined by her daughter, Kali Williams, continuing the family’s hospitality legacy. Williams will lead marketing and events for the restaurant.
The Break House’s locally inspired, chef-driven menu highlights light, contemporary fare and bold, seasonal flavors with a modern coastal influence. The menu is overseen by award-winning Chef Dean Max, who brings a deep knowledge of the Deerfield Beach community and its culinary preference while delivering flavorful, expertly prepared cuisine.
Breakfast, served daily downstairs from 7-11:30 a.m., includes four types of toast, from the savory Farmers Market Toast ($13.99), sourdough topped with jammy eggs, kale, zucchini, ricotta and Parmesan, to the sweet Banana Bliss Toast ($12.99), seeded bread topped with almond butter, Nutella, banana, strawberry, cocoa nibs, honey and coconut. Other dishes include the Burrito on a Break ($19.99), with barbacoa, baked egg, jasmine rice, black beans, avocado, Jack cheese and salsa verde, and the Tomato Basil Frittata ($11.99), with baked eggs, Jack cheese, grilled onions and walnut pesto aioli.
As the day progresses, The All-Day Menu, available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offers “Beach Bites” such as Ginger “Glow” Guac ($12.99) with ginger, cilantro, sesame and lime served with tortilla chips; Snack Shack Fries in various flavors, including Salt and Pepper ($6.99), Salt and Vinegar ($7.99) and Truffle Parmesan ($8.99); and the Smokeshow Quesadilla ($10.99), which comes with smoked salt, cheddar and Jack cheese on a flour tortilla served with a side of salsa verde.
Fresh salads are also available, like the Spinach + Strawberry ($14.99), with romaine, fennel, radish, goat cheese, almonds and lemon poppyseed dressing, and the Chopped Green Goddess ($15.99), featuring romaine, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, radish, cherry tomato, avocado, pickled red onion, cucumber and green goddess dressing. Guests can add optional proteins such as Chicken ($7) or Salmon ($11).
The “Held by the Hand” section features internationally inspired sandwiches, including the Fresh AF Caprese ($13.99), with Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli and arugula, and the Bangin’ Chicken Banh Mi ($19.99), with citrus pulled chicken, fresh herbs and crunchy vegetables on a French baguette.
Honoring Lois, Rosse’s mother-in-law, mentor and original owner of Oceans 234, Nana’s OG Dog ($9) is a grass-fed beef hot dog with Dijon mustard and house-pickled relish.
Hearty bowls (“Eat It with a Fork” entrées) include the Tuna Poke Bowl ($22.99), including avocado, cucumber, edamame, pickled ginger, jasmine rice, cilantro and soy sesame chili dressing; gluten-free options like the Butter Chicken Bowl ($19.99), made with pulled chicken, roasted carrots and broccoli, kale slaw, jasmine rice and yogurt lime crema; and Squash the Rules ($18.99), spaghetti squash, mushroom “Bolognese,” Jack cheese, Parmesan and basil.
A dedicated children's menu, “Beach Bum Kids,” serves Mini Break Burger ($10.99) including a grass-fed patty, American cheese and brioche bun, Grilled Cheese ($8.99) a classic American cheese on white bread and more.
For a perfect pick-me-up, coffee and tea will be available throughout the day. Coffee, from South Florida’s Pumphouse Roasters, includes Lattes ($4.50), Drip Coffee ($3) Cortado ($3.50), Americano ($3.75) and more. Tea offerings include Matcha Latte ($4.50) and Chai Tea Latte ($4.50).
The Break House rooftop menu highlights a condensed version of the downstairs offerings. Signature shareables include the Smoked Fish Dip ($12.99) served with pickled jalapeño and corn tortillas; Tin Fish, a choice of smoked mackerel ($24) or smoked trout ($29) served with pickled red onion, vegetable relish, tomato jam, whipped butter and French bread; and Thai Green Papaya Salad ($13.99) made with cucumber, green onion, cabbage, carrot, mint, peanut, bean sprout, cilantro, green bean, thai basil and tamarind vinaigrette.
A selection of tacos will also be available upstairs, with each order including two tacos. Highlights include Al Pastor ($8.99), with pulled chicken, charred pineapple salsa, green cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde and smoked paprika aioli on a corn tortilla, and the coastal-inspired Crispy Tuna Poke ($12.99), featuring cucumber, ginger guacamole, cabbage, sesame chili aioli, soy-sesame vinaigrette and Tajin peanuts served on crispy corn tortillas. Guests are also welcome to bring dishes from the downstairs menu to enjoy upstairs.
The rooftop menu is complemented by a handful of signature cocktails and mocktails designed to match the restaurant’s breezy energy. Cocktail offerings include Beachy Lychee ($16) made with house coconut vodka, lychee, pineapple and elderflower; the Pier Punch ($13), made with a rum blend, tangerine, pineapple and house grenadine; and the frozen Pomegranate Margarita ($15) with tequila, lime, orange liqueur and pomegranate. Mocktails include Cooler Than You ($12) with watermelon, mint tea, citrus, and soda, and Aquamarine ($12) with non-alcoholic tequila, lime, spirulina, and coconut water. A curated selection of wines and beers rounds out the beverage offerings.
Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., offering half-off wine by the glass, $7 cocktails and mocktails and discounted beers. The Break House Kitchen + Beach Bar also features a semiprivate dining room for large parties and provides catering options for off-site events.
Following its November 2025 opening, The Break House will debut Wine Wednesdays in early 2026 — a weekly program offering special pricing on wine bottles and charcuterie boards.
The Break House brings an estimated 70 jobs to the area and adds an exciting new chapter to Deerfield Beach’s evolving culinary scene.
The Break House Kitchen + Beach Bar is located at 202 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. The downstairs dining area is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the rooftop bar operates from noon to 11 p.m. For more information, visit thebreakhouse.com or follow the brand on Instagram.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.