The Royal Poinciana Plaza Welcomes the Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach, Amid Surging Luxury Home Demand
Palm Beach, FL (December 1, 2025) – The Royal at Poinciana Plaza, an island icon and beloved retail and dining destination for discerning Palm Beachers, today announced the opening of its newest addition, the sales gallery for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach (The Residences). The gallery immerses visitors in the sumptuous Ritz-Carlton lifestyle ahead of the tower’s 2028 delivery. Reservations for private appointments are now underway, providing an exclusive first look for prospective buyers.
“At The Royal Poinciana Plaza, we welcome brands that embody beauty, craft, and connection. The Ritz-Carlton Residences perfectly complement that vision. Their presence adds a new dimension of luxury and reflects the continued growth and sophistication of our community.”
Lori Berg, General Manager of The Royal Poinciana Plaza
Developed by development icons Related Group (Related) and BH Group, The Residences will bring a highly anticipated luxury landmark to West Palm Beach. Envisioned by an award-winning team, including architecture by Arquitectonica and interiors by Rockwell Group, The Residences offers the highest expression of the world-renowned Ritz-Carlton brand, offering an intimate, boutique setting and sweeping eastern views of the Atlantic Ocean’s turquoise waters.
The relocation comes as the project gears up for its highly anticipated groundbreaking in Q1 2026, with 60% of residences already sold — a clear sign of strong demand in West Palm Beach. As the city continues to be the fastest-growing in the county, The Residences will meet this unprecedented demand while setting a new standard for upscale living.
“As long-time residents of West Palm Beach deepen their roots and more people move to the city, we’ve seen expectations rise. Buyers are looking for more than just a luxury label; they want thoughtful design, exceptional service and an elevated lifestyle that feels effortless. The Ritz-Carlton Residences delivers exactly that. With over half the homes already spoken for, it’s clear this project is meeting the moment. The Royal’s timeless setting and refined energy provide the perfect backdrop for what we believe is a new era of luxury living in West Palm Beach.”
Nick Pérez, President of Related Group’s Condominium Division
The sales gallery reflects the timeless sophistication of the Ritz-Carlton brand and the effortless elegance of Palm Beach. Its fluid layout guides visitors from entry through a feature wall integrating digital displays, art panels, scale models, and bespoke vignettes, offering an immersive glimpse of the residences’ design and lifestyle. A curated palette of travertine, limewash, and upholstered panels balances precision with warmth, celebrating artisanal craftsmanship and the modern sensibility of Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group’s vision for the property.
Complementing the Ritz-Carlton’s centuries-long tradition of exceptional hospitality, The Residences will feature an extensive array of five-star amenities, including a magnificent pool and deck, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, and a world-renowned spa, among other luxuries. Owners will also have exclusive access to Ritz-Carlton Hotel services, including 24-hour concierge attendance, valet parking, and an unparalleled level of personal care and discretion – fostering an environment where every need is anticipated. Each of the 137 residences faces east with sweeping views of the turquoise Atlantic Ocean, with floor plans ranging from 1,532 to 3,331 square feet.
