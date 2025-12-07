85th Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® Announces New Show Layout

“The 2026 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is a significant evolution in our 85-year history. The new layout improves how visitors experience every boat category, from the return of yachts along Collins Avenue to the launch of Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande. These changes reflect years of planning and direct feedback from our exhibitors and attendees. Our goal is to create a more intuitive and connected footprint that elevates the entire event and strengthens the value of the boat show for the recreational boating industry."

Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets