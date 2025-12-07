85th Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® Announces New Show Layout
MIAMI — December 1, 2025 — The 2026 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® returns President’s Day weekend, Feb. 11–15. As one of the world’s largest showcases for boats and marine products, the show will debut a new layout designed to elevate and streamline the attendee experience, including a return of the show’s yacht component to Miami Beach and a dedicated sailing location. Tickets are now available at MiamiBoatShow.com.
The 2026 show will mark the debut of the Miami Beach Yacht Collection on Collins Avenue for the show’s in-water yacht displays. For the first time since 2018, yachts will line one of Miami Beach’s most iconic waterfronts along Indian Creek. The return of yachts to Collins Avenue has already attracted a lineup of premium yacht brands including Azimut, Absolute, Aquila, Cruisers, Ferretti, Galeon, HCB, Mangusta, Pardo, Prestige, Princess, Riviera, Sanlorenzo, Schaefer, Solaris, Sunreef, Sunseeker, Tiara, Vanquish, Viking, and others.
“The 2026 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is a significant evolution in our 85-year history. The new layout improves how visitors experience every boat category, from the return of yachts along Collins Avenue to the launch of Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande. These changes reflect years of planning and direct feedback from our exhibitors and attendees. Our goal is to create a more intuitive and connected footprint that elevates the entire event and strengthens the value of the boat show for the recreational boating industry."
Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets
Incorporation of the Miami Beach Yacht Collection re-establishes a longstanding connection between the boat show and Miami Beach’s waterfront identity, bringing yacht displays back to a corridor that has shaped South Florida’s boating culture for generations. The relocation follows extensive operational planning and exhibitor and attendee feedback aimed at improving traffic flow, enhancing brand visibility, and creating more intuitive connections between the show’s locations.
“Bringing the in-water yacht display back to Collins Avenue delivers what our yacht exhibitors and clients have been requesting. The Yacht Collection places premium brands in a highly visible setting near the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc hotels, creating the right environment for serious buyers. The move also enhances the experience for both new and brokerage vessels and brings renewed energy to a waterfront that has played an important role in Miami’s boating culture."
Paul Flannery, Chief Operating Officer of the International Yacht Brokers Association
The boat show experience further evolves with the launch of Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande, the new dedicated destination for sailboats, catamarans, sailing gear, and the full sailing lifestyle. With upgraded docks, modern marina amenities, and easy access to the entire show, Sailor’s Cove brings the sailing community into a premier environment designed for exploration, learning, and immersive discovery. A dedicated parking lot will support Sailor’s Cove with a convenient Park and Ride, making it easier to move between show sites. Additionally, Annapolis School of Seamanship (ASOS) will provide on-site training at Sailor’s Cove, further enhancing the attendee learning experience.
One Miami Boat Show ticket unlocks the entire show. Attendees will be able to move more seamlessly between each location and explore the full spectrum of the boating lifestyle through a more intuitive and connected layout.
Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park: The epicenter of the action with sales and debuts of boats up to 49 feet, engine manufacturers, marine accessories, electronics, retail pavilions, and hands-on experiences. The Progressive Experience at Pride Park, adjacent to the convention center, features interactive activations, entertainment, and education for all boating experience levels. The venue serves as a central hub for the boat show’s parking, offering easy access other locations through free shuttles, golf carts, and rideshare.
Miami Beach Yacht Collection on Collins Avenue along Indian Creek: The new waterfront home for powerboats and motor yachts from 30 to 125 feet, along with yacht tenders, engines, accessories, and premium retail experiences.
SuperYacht Miami and Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami: A world of superyachts, brokerage vessels, sailboats, catamarans, sailing gear, and lifestyle experiences in a premier marina setting.
“Positioning the Yacht Collection closer to the show’s main hub at the Miami Beach Convention Center and having a cohesive destination for sailing are rooted in delivering what attendees consistently ask for—ease—ensuring smoother navigation and a more connected experience. Together, these updates elevate the visitor experience and reaffirm why the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® remains the greatest boat show in the world. For 85 years, the show has evolved in ways that strengthen our industry, support local communities, and inspire new boaters— offering an unmatched showcase of boating innovation.”
Frank Hugelmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Marine Manufacturers Association
The Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) and produced by Informa Markets. As the longest-running boat show in Florida and one of the largest boat shows in the world, it has played a defining role in shaping the recreational boating industry. Each year, the event generates nearly one billion dollars in regional economic impact.
The show also makes significant charitable contributions to support the health of the marine ecosystem and surrounding areas. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Miami Cupid Splash, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for conservation through an annual “polar plunge” event on Miami Beach. Additionally, the show will provide a $250,000 annual contribution to support public benefits and community initiatives in Miami Beach.
Tickets for the 2026 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show are now on sale at MiamiBoatShow.com.
Adult 1-Day Preview (Valid Wednesday–Sunday) — $66
Adult 1-Day GA (Valid Thursday–Sunday) — $45
Child 1-Day GA (Ages 6–12) — $17
Adult 2-Day Preview + GA (Valid Wednesday–Sunday) — $105
Adult 2-Day GA (Valid Thursday–Sunday) — $78
All tickets must be purchased online and include full access to every show location. Booking fees apply; tickets are non-refundable.
