Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2025: Superyachts, Sea-Bound Living, and Bespoke Automotive Design Make Waves
The 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show reaffirmed the city’s reputation as the Yachting Capital of the World. Stretching across seven waterfront locations, this year’s edition welcomed an impressive assembly of vessels, marine innovation, lifestyle activations, and global collectors. Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, expressed pride in the show’s continued growth and community impact, noting: “As we conclude another successful year of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, we extend our gratitude to our exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, elected officials, and the Fort Lauderdale community for making this year’s event an extraordinary success … We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year, October 28 to November 1, 2026, for another unforgettable experience on the water.”
Standouts at FLIBS 2025
Northrop & Johnson
Northrop & Johnson drew considerable attention with the largest luxury yacht showcase at FLIBS, presenting an impressive fleet of 24 vessels. We had the opportunity to tour three standouts firsthand, each with its own perspective on style, comfort, and life on the water.
SUMMERDANCE
The 146’ (44.5m) SUMMERDANCE has emerged from a $4 million refit feeling refreshingly current. Her Awlgrip Matterhorn White profile sets a crisp tone before moving inside to relaxed, contemporary spaces arranged for easy circulation.
The tri-deck layout offers a familiar yet comfortable flow, with generous open-air settings that lend themselves to slow mornings, relaxed dining, or simply watching the horizon. Practical upgrades support modern onboard living without interrupting her understated atmosphere. SUMMERDANCE reads as a yacht designed for those who appreciate a polished look without unnecessary flash — inviting, capable, and geared toward ocean-view living.
REHAB
REHAB, designed by Stefano Righini, leans into a lighter, more playful interpretation of the yachting lifestyle. Her recent $2 million refresh reenergized the interiors with an easygoing mix of custom furnishings and social spaces that favor informality.
The standout is the expansive sundeck, a surprisingly large footprint for a yacht of this size. It supports a range of daily rhythms, whether that means quiet sunbathing, an afternoon in the Jacuzzi, or gathering at the bar with good company. After dark, lighting transforms the area into a lively perch above the water, while playful touches, including a tongue-in-cheek pirate-style cannon, signal that REHAB doesn’t take herself too seriously. She feels well suited to charter groups or families who view time onboard as a celebration.
IMPROMPTU
Built by Trinity in 2011 and updated in 2022, IMPROMPTU offers a more classic approach, balancing elegance and functionality. The interior by Patrick Knowles centers around a spacious main salon that encourages conversation, complemented by a dining area for 12 and a sculptural spiral staircase housing a wine cellar.
Outside, multiple lounging areas are arranged across her decks, including a raised aft space that catches the breeze and a broad swim platform for days spent in the water. A deep assortment of toys and tenders encourages exploration at anchor. IMPROMPTU feels particularly geared toward families and groups seeking comfortable spaces and a familiar sense of flow, where time together takes precedence over theatrics.
ULYSSIA
ULYSSIA emerged as one of the most compelling presentations during FLIBS, coinciding with the opening of its new Fort Lauderdale office on October 29. The ultra-large 320-metre residential superyacht is envisioned as a floating global community offering 122 private residences and 22 guest suites. Designed by Espen Øino, with interiors by Francesca Muzio of FM Architettura, ULYSSIA proposes an entirely new perspective on ocean living.
The vessel is being constructed by MEYER YACHTS/Meyer Werft, bringing contemporary shipbuilding to a concept rooted in exploration, culture, and wellness. Programming will integrate global travel with philanthropic initiatives, environmental stewardship, and curated experiences designed in partnership with Chenot and EYOS.
Leadership articulated their ambitions with Founder & Chairman Frank Binder stating:
“The vision is that of a unique lifestyle on a residential yacht that travels the world. This is floating real estate. But it's much more than that. It's about the lifestyle that we're offering, the possibility to discover the world without leaving home, within a community of people that you will find nowhere else. We'll enable owners to give back as we travel, wherever we see there's need, and we’ll use the yacht as a platform to do ocean conservation work.”
Frank Binder, Founder & Chairman, ULYSSIA
CEO Alain J Gruber further emphasized experiential immersion: “The concept behind ULYSSIA is, quite simply, travelling the world from the comfort of your home.”
Designed for flexibility, residents will have access to cultural programming, medical services including dentistry and MRI, dual helicopters, and a two-to-one crew-to-resident ratio. Delivery of this waterfront residence is set for late in the decade.
Aston Martin x Denison Yachting: Above & Beyond
Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale, in collaboration with Q by Aston Martin, Denison Yachting, and yacht studio Bannenberg & Rowell Design, introduced a two-car Vanquish series titled Above & Beyond. We viewed the pair onsite, both inspired by forthcoming Turquoise Yachts of the same names and designed to mirror a coastal lifestyle sensibility.
Each one-of-one V12 Vanquish—one Coupé, one Volante—features Lightning Silver paint with subtle blue contrast, gloss blue-tinted carbon fiber, and yacht-referencing details including directional graphics on the mirror caps. Interiors continue the maritime inspiration with Glacier White leather, V-shaped quilting, wave-pattern stitching, and bespoke plaques confirming provenance.
Aston Martin leadership spoke to the collection’s mission. Vittorio Gabba noted:
“Above & Beyond embodies more than bespoke design; it’s a celebration of lifestyle.”
Vittorio Gabba, Brand Manager, Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale
Peter Brandt added that the collaboration “is a celebration of automotive mastery and the timeless elegance of yacht design.”
Available for immediate delivery, the pair further illustrates the synergy between automotive and yachting cultures that define Fort Lauderdale’s luxury landscape.
Closing Thoughts
FLIBS 2025 demonstrated how modern yacht culture extends beyond incredible vessels, evolving into a global ecosystem for design, exploration, and high-touch luxury. Northrop & Johnson showcased elevated craftsmanship, ULYSSIA offered a glimpse of residential ocean travel, and Aston Martin delivered a land-meets-sea perspective that resonated with collectors. Each vanguard concept shared a guiding thread: a desire to reimagine how we journey, gather, and experience life on the water.
As the industry continues to expand its creative edges, Fort Lauderdale remains a defining stage for innovation, and next year promises even more to discover.
