Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2025: Superyachts, Sea-Bound Living, and Bespoke Automotive Design Make Waves

“The vision is that of a unique lifestyle on a residential yacht that travels the world. This is floating real estate. But it's much more than that. It's about the lifestyle that we're offering, the possibility to discover the world without leaving home, within a community of people that you will find nowhere else. We'll enable owners to give back as we travel, wherever we see there's need, and we’ll use the yacht as a platform to do ocean conservation work.”

Frank Binder, Founder & Chairman, ULYSSIA