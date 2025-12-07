Record Sales Propel Finale’s Victory Ridge Homesites into Phase II Release
BRECKENRIDGE, COLO. (December 3, 2025) – Today, Finale, a masterplan development comprising legacy residences on Breckenridge’s last developable land, announced record-breaking sales of its Victory Ridge homesites, an exclusive slopeside community of estate-sized homesites perched above Breckenridge’s famed Peak 8 base area with panoramic views of the Continental Divide, Mount Baldy, and Boreas Mountain. The strong demand has prompted the release of Phase II homesites, offering one of the final opportunities for true ski-in/ski-out ownership in North America.
Since launching earlier this year, Victory Ridge has achieved historic sales success, with 9 of 14 homesites now under contract, including premium lots priced between $5.2 million and $7.9 million.
Among recent transactions, the largest Imperial Homesite closed at a record-breaking $8.5 million, measuring 0.59 acres and boasting a prime location near the future Imperial Hotel and Imperial Chalets & Villas.
“The historic closing of the Imperial Homesite underscores just how in-demand these lots are, and how competitively priced they remain compared to other premier ski destinations. New luxury construction opportunities in true slopeside locations are virtually nonexistent across major mountain resorts in North America, which is drawing in buyers who have been waiting for their chance to own this unmatched location in Breckenridge.”
Tricia Hyon, Executive Vice President of Sales, IMI Worldwide Properties
Phase II introduces a new collection of three expansive homesites ranging from .69 acres to 1.08 acres and priced from $5.4 million to $8.5 million. Each offering includes limited Founder Incentive pricing and two Epic Lifetime Ski Passes (valid for up to 60 years, subject to availability).
“These homesites offer something you can’t find anywhere else in Breckenridge: true ski-in/ski-out access combined with privacy, panoramic views, and the ability to design a custom estate right on the slopes. Victory Ridge has set a new benchmark for luxury mountain real estate. With Phase II, buyers have a rare opportunity to secure a legacy homesite in an irreplaceable location.”
Graham Frank, Managing Partner at Finale
In addition to the homesites currently available, future hospitality and residential offerings within the Finale Masterplan Development include:
– A limited enclave of 16 three- to five-bedroom residences, offering the fastest in-town access to the mountain, envisioned by architect DTJ Design and complemented by interiors from Styleworks. Pricing ranges from $4.1 to $6 million+.
– Mountainside residences, chalets and villas will offer whole ownership opportunities with homes ranging from two to five bedrooms with exclusive access to The Imperial Hotel’s array of services and amenities.
– Located at the base of Breckenridge’s historic Peak 8, the luxury mainstay will mark the final slopeside resort to be built in the renowned destination. The hotel will provide the latest in sophisticated, luxury amenities and deliver the ultimate mountainside haven.
