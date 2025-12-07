South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 'Juxtapositions' Season Shines with Sibelius and Ravel
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (December 4, 2025) – South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) continues its 28th spirited Masterworks season of “Juxtapositions” with two new sparkling evenings of music led by SFSO’s award-winning music director Sebrina María Alfonso. On Wednesday, January 21, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale (707 NE 8th Street) and on Thursday, January 22, at New World Center in Miami Beach (500 17th Street), rhythmic drive meets lyrical beauty in an exhilarating program brimming with wit and brilliance, anchored by the sweeping power of Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2. SFSO fan-favorite Svetlana Smolina also returns for Ravel’s jazzy and spirited Piano Concerto in G major, and Vaughan Williams’ ethereal Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis opens the evocative evening. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. On January 22 at New World Center, enjoy a pre-concert chat with Dr. Alan Mason 30 minutes before the concert, featuring in-depth conversation and insights about the works and composers.
“Sibelius, Ravel, and Vaughan Williams each beautifully reveal a different facet of musical expression. Sibelius’ sweeping Second Symphony grows from quiet introspection into a radiant, triumphant finish; Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G shines with jazzy brilliance through Svetlana Smolina's signature artistry; and Vaughan Williams' otherworldly Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis offers a warm, lyrical serenity. Bringing this spectrum of sound to our audiences in Fort Lauderdale and Miami is truly inspiring.”
Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso
Among her many accolades, pianist Svetlana Smolina has performed with major orchestras and in recitals worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic, Mariinsky Orchestra, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre National de France, Salzburg Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, White Nights in Saint Petersburg, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Moscow Easter Festival, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Hanoi Opera House, London’s Royal Opera Covent Garden, and Rome’s Accademia Santa Cecilia. She has appeared frequently with South Florida Symphony Orchestra, including during its 25th anniversary season, and will also be the featured guest artist at the Symphony’s 2026 gala on January 17.
Her discography includes the solo album Romantic Journey and a 2025 recording of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, both produced by Luca Rustici for L’n’R Productions/Universal Music. Other recordings include Chopin for iTunes, Scriabin on Pentatone, a live concert with Christopher O’Riley in Montana, and a Walt Disney Concert Hall recording for BCM+D Records. Her performances have aired on NPR, WQXR, BBC, PBS, RAI, and Kultura TV. Her recording of Stravinsky’s Les Noces with Valery Gergiev received an International Classical Music Award (ICMA).
Smolina has collaborated in chamber music with Ida Haendel, Vadim Repin, Narek Hakhnazaryan, Kian Soltani, Charlie Siem, and others, performing at venues including Koerner Hall (Toronto), Salle Garnier de Monte Carlo, and Teatro Lirico di Cagliari. Recent engagements include tours in China, Peru, Brazil, Japan, Greece, and Spain, and festival appearances at iPalpiti, Classical Tahoe, and Triumph Music Festival.
SFSO’s 28th season of “Juxtapositions” explores beauty in contrasts, where the bold and the sublime intersect, and timeless masterpieces share the stage with today’s most compelling and celebrated musical voices. From Mozart’s vivacious “Haffner” symphony to the sun-drenched skies of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” and the sweeping emotion of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto — performances burst with color and power. Beethoven’s luminous Piano Concerto No. 4 and Dvořák’s Bohemian Eighth deepen the journey, while Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol whirls with Spanish flair. SFSO is also proud to present upcoming orchestra firsts by contemporary GRAMMY-nominated composers, including the Florida premiere of Had to Be by Haitian American Nathalie Joachim, featuring breakout cellist Seth Parker Woods, and Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances.
From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today’s musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida’s largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.
Tickets are now on sale beginning at $35 (plus ticketing fees). For January 21/Fort Lauderdale tickets: buy tickets online at southfloridasymphony.org or ParkerPlayhouse.com; by phone at (954) 462-0222, press 1; and in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. For January 22/Miami Beach tickets: buy tickets online at southfloridasymphony.org; by phone at (305) 673-3331; or in-person at the New World Center Box Office.
Season subscriptions from $84 (plus fees) are stillavailable for the Miami season at New World Centerand Flex Passes are available in Fort Lauderdale. Discounted subscription packages and Flex Passes may be purchased by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/2025-26-season or by calling (954) 522-8445. Subscribers save up to 20% off single ticket prices and have first access to the best seats in the house.
For additional information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.