The Strand Turks and Caicos Completes Core Construction and Unveils New Enhancements on First Anniversary
PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos (December 4, 2025) – The Strand Turks and Caicos, a luxury resort community in Providenciales part of The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd is celebrating its one year anniversary with additional property enhancements, including the debut of an exclusive marina and private boating excursions, new culinary concepts, a Kids Club and teen Adventure Club with new daily programming, and a new villa building. The third accommodations building expands inventory from 27 to 68 keys, which signifies the completion of the property’s core.
Nestled on 2,230 feet of pristine oceanfront on secluded shores of Cooper Jack Bay, The Strand features luxury suites, multi-bedroom villas and expansive private residences that blend modern architecture with light-filled interiors, expansive terraces, and refined natural materials that reflect the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The property is one of the most sustainable luxury resorts in the Caribbean with solar integration providing more than 70% of the resort’s power and is a designated “Pollinator Sanctuary” in partnership with renowned Denver-based Butterfly Pavilion.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the official completion of The Strand’s core, along with exciting new enhancements that further distinguish the property as one of the leading luxury resorts in the Caribbean. The Strand offers an unparalleled opportunity for guests to enjoy a serene and private escape along the shores of Cooper Jack Bay, complemented by world-class service, unmatched dining, and thoughtfully curated experiences that immerse guests in the island’s natural beauty and vibrant local culture.”
John Fair, Managing Director of The Strand
Exclusive Marina Debut
The Strand’s exclusive marina and dedicated crew will now offer guests even more opportunities for private boating adventures – from quiet mornings at sea to snorkeling the vibrant reefs – to enjoy Providenciales from the crystal-clear, turquoise waters. The marina will also offer locals, travelers and visiting boaters the unique opportunity to dock and dine at The Strand – one of only two resorts in Providenciales to offer this.
New boating excursions from The Strand’s marina include Luxury Boat Trips to snorkel the turquoise waters, cruise along the shoreline, fish, swim, and explore the hidden Caicos Cays; Private Sunset Cruises; and a bespoke Catch & Cook experience inviting guests to join The Strand’s captain for a day of catching lobster, conch and fish which are then grilled and served alongside delicious side dishes and wine on a secluded beach for a truly unforgettable experience.
Setting the Standard for Dining in Turks & Caicos
The DelMar Restaurant + Beach Club has launched a second culinary concept next to its signature oceanfront fine dining experience, The DelMar Restaurant. The DelMar Lounge offers a more casual, beachfront evening menu featuring a curated selection of shared small plates inspired by the world’s most celebrated coastal cuisines and integrating local seafood and ingredients. Menu highlights include Anticuchos, marinated and grilled skewers of meats, fish, and chicken, seasoned with Peruvian spices and served with sweet peppers; sweet chili, and wasabi mayo; and a selection of Al Pastor Pork or Octopus Tacos, and Lobster, Brisket or Fish Sliders.
At The DelMar Restaurant, their new menu offers a refreshed, oceanfront fine dining experience highlighting the artistry of Executive Chef Alvaro Zepeda and his commitment to exceptional, locally inspired cuisine that fuses flavors from Asia, Latin America, and the Mediterranean. The restaurant specializes in the freshest fish, seafood, prime steaks, and chops, cooked on an exhibition wood fired Parrilla or smoked in-house, alongside a nightly tasting menu with wine pairings.
Dinner menu highlights include Fresh Catch Tiradito, thinly sliced catch-of-the-day, sashimi-style, bathed in a tangy citrus leche de tigre, with Peruvian chili, passionfruit, and pickled shallots; Kataifi Jumbo Prawns rolled in crispy kataifi pastry, served over a silky house-made hummus, finished with chili oil, sumac honey relish; 12 Hour Braised Short Rib in a rich reduction of local dark beer, paired with buttery potato purée, charred scallions, and sweet roasted drop peppers; and daily catches of the day.
The DelMar Restaurant is one of the only fine dining restaurants in Providenciales to offer toes in the sand dining and continues to set the new standard for dining in Turks and Caicos.
Looking Ahead
Heading into the holiday season, The Strand will be offering festive fun for the whole family, including visits with Santa on the beach, fireworks, and family-friendly daily programming. In addition, The DelMar Restaurant will be offering a three-course Christmas dinner and a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner and gala to ring in 2026.
New 2026 promotions include:
Early Bird: Residence Escape: includes a 20% discount on five night stays, a private butler, champagne welcome amenity, a $500 credit for either a private chef’s tasting dinner at the residence or a half-day private boat tour exploring the hidden Caicos Cays, and more. For January 10 – March 20, 2026 stays; must book by December 31, 2025.
Early Bird: Escape Together Suites: includes a 25% discount on four night stays, daily breakfast, and a resort credit that can be applied to dining, The Strand Boutique, or boat excursions, and more for January 10 – March 20, 2026 stays; must book by December 31, 2025.
Book a one-bedroom Pool Suite, receive a $100 resort credit
Book two suites, receive an additional 5% off and a $200 resort credit
Book three or more suites, receive an additional 10% off, a $300 resort credit, and a private sunset champagne welcome for the group
For reservations and to learn more about The Strand Turks & Caicos, please visit www.thestrandtci.com or follow @thestrandtci.
