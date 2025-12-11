Dominican Republic Celebrates Record-Breaking Tourism From U.S. as More Than 800 Industry Leaders Gather in New York
NEW YORK, NY (December 10, 2025) – Last November, the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic marked a milestone year for the country’s tourism by hosting more than 800 guests—including travel agents, tour operators, airline and cruise line executives, and travel industry leaders—at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street. The event followed the announcement of remarkable tourism results, with 3,730,852 nonresident air travelers from the United States visiting the Dominican Republic between January and October 2025, accounting for 52% of all international arrivals.
The evening was led by Minister of Tourism David Collado, who emphasized the strategic importance of the U.S. market to Dominican tourism. “The United States is not only our largest source of visitors; it’s the foundation of our tourism growth strategy,” he said. “More than half of all tourists to our country are American, and our efforts to strengthen this relationship are yielding historic results.”
The event’s location in New York was particularly significant, as the Northeastern U.S. is a powerhouse market. Between January and October 2025, this region, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maryland, accounted for 1,953,219 travelers to the Dominican Republic, comprising 52% of all U.S. arrivals. New York alone contributed 896,624 travelers—24% of the total U.S. market.
The region is also home to a vibrant Dominican diaspora: Of the 1,042,131 nonresident Dominicans who visited the country during the same period, 79% (828,152) came from these seven Northeastern states.
During the event, guests were immersed in a celebration of the Dominican Republic’s vibrant culture, legendary hospitality and breathtaking natural beauty, from its lush mountains to its renowned beaches—qualities that continue to captivate travelers and solidify its status as the most visited Caribbean destination by U.S. tourists. Guests were also invited to explore the country’s diverse tourism regions:
Punta Cana, the country’s crown jewel, continues to impress, with new luxury resorts like Zel by Meliá and W Punta Cana offering serene escapes and adult-only experiences.
Miches, just 45 minutes from Punta Cana, is emerging as a must-visit eco-luxury destination, soon to welcome the sustainable Four Seasons Miches.
Samaná enchants with untouched beaches and remains a global hot spot for humpback whale watching each winter.
La Romana and Bayahibe offer world-renowned golf and access to unspoiled islands like Saona and Catalina for travelers seeking beauty beyond the mainland.
Santiago and La Vega, in the country’s mountainous north, blend culture, history and adventure—from vibrant nightlife to the birthplace of the Dominican carnival.
Puerto Plata, with its cruise ports and Atlantic views, combines historic charm with proximity to Cabarete, a haven for surf and adventure lovers.
Río San Juan remains one of the country’s best-kept secrets, where golden sands, celebrity hideaways and natural tranquility converge.
Santo Domingo, the capital, offers a rich blend of colonial heritage, cosmopolitan energy, and world-class dining, shopping and nightlife.
The New York event is part of a broader international strategy to strengthen market relationships and showcase the country’s tourism diversity. It follows a landmark year that also included the launch of the “Dominicana Smiles at You” global campaign, spotlighting the warmth and hospitality of the Dominican people.
With momentum building and visitor numbers soaring, the Dominican Republic continues to lead the Caribbean as a destination defined by natural beauty, cultural depth and world-class experiences.
For more information, visit godominicanrepublic.com and follow @GoDomRep on Instagram.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.