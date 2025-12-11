Greater Miami and Miami Beach Welcome the World: FIFA World Cup 26™ Nations Announced for Miami Group Stage Matches
MIAMI, FL (December 9, 2025) – Greater Miami and Miami Beach proudly celebrates the four Group Stage matchups that will take place at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens) as part of the seven total FIFA World Cup 26™ matches Greater Miami will host—spanning the Group Stage through the Quarterfinal and the Bronze Final. FIFA’s announcement confirms the exciting nations that will compete in Miami during the opening round.
Miami’s newly announced Group Stage matches include:
June 15, 2026 – Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6:00 PM EST
June 21, 2026 – Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde at 6:00 PM EST
June 24, 2026 – Brazil vs. Scotland at 6:00 PM EST
June 27, 2026 – Colombia vs. Portugal at 7:30 PM EST
“Greater Miami and Miami Beach is where the world comes together, and hosting seven total World Cup matches—including these thrilling Group Stage contests—is a profound honor,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB). “As fans from four continents travel to experience the FIFA World Cup 26™, we look forward to showcasing Miami’s vibrant culture, diverse neighborhoods, award-winning dining, spectacular beaches, and our unmatched passion for global sporting events.”
A Destination Ready to Welcome Every Nation
Greater Miami’s multicultural identity makes it uniquely suited to host countries from the Middle East, South America, Europe, Africa, and beyond. With international cuisine, rich cultural districts, expansive waterfronts, and world-class attractions, Miami offers visiting fans endless opportunities for discovery beyond the pitch.
Experiences for Visiting Fans
For Visitors from Saudi Arabia & the Middle East
Luxury shopping in the Miami Design District and Bal Harbour Shops
Halal-friendly dining and family-friendly experiences across Miami Beach and Downtown
Scenic sunset cruises along Biscayne Bay
For Uruguay & Cabo Verde Supporters
Coastal escapes to Crandon Park, Key Biscayne, and Oleta River State Park
Afro-Caribbean music, art, and cuisine in Little Haiti and Historic Overtown
Latin American parrillas and seafood restaurants throughout Greater Miami
For Brazil Fans
Brazilian steakhouses, samba nightlife, and vibrant cultural hubs
Outdoor adventures along Miami’s coastline and Biscayne Bay
Contemporary art and design districts including Wynwood and PAMM
For Scotland Fans
Craft breweries, whisky bars, and gastropubs across Brickell and Wynwood
European-inspired architecture and cafés in Coral Gables and Coconut Grove
Family-friendly attractions including the Frost Science Museum and Zoo Miami
For Colombia & Portugal Fans
Colombian bakeries, Portuguese-influenced seafood restaurants, and Latin-inspired nightlife
Shopping, culture, and entertainment in Brickell, Miami Beach, and the Design District
Waterfront adventures, sailing tours, and open-air cultural festivals
Miami: A Global Stage for Sport
The FIFA World Cup 26™ joins Miami’s celebrated lineup of international sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup, World Baseball Classic, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open, NASCAR Championship, and the Capital One Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Miami continues to be one of the world’s premier destinations for global competition, lifestyle, and entertainment.
“Few destinations embody global energy the way Miami does,” added Whitaker. “With seven World Cup matches, visiting fans will not only witness world-class football—they’ll experience the culture, spirit, and joy that make Miami unforgettable.”
Extend the Stay: Discover Miami Beyond the Matches
Visitors are encouraged to explore Miami’s wide range of attractions, including:
35 miles of beaches
Culinary districts in Brickell, Wynwood, Little Havana, and South Beach
Outdoor adventures in Biscayne National Park and Everglades National Park
Luxury shopping in Design District, Aventura Mall, and Brickell City Centre
Oceanfront resorts, boutique hotels, and world-renowned nightlife
About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1.888.76.Miami (U.S./Canada only) or 305.447.7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, call 305.539.3000. Meeting planners may call 1.800.933.8448 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.539.3071 or visit MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following on social media at Facebook.com/visitmiami, X.com/visitmiami, Instagram.com/visitmiami and Pinterest.com/visit_miami.
