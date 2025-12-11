Gold World Cup–style trophy displayed inside a brightly lit stadium
A golden trophy stands inside the stadium as Miami prepares for FIFA World Cup 26™Photo Courtesy of Vecteezy
Press Releases

Greater Miami and Miami Beach Welcome the World: FIFA World Cup 26™ Nations Announced for Miami Group Stage Matches

Miami Set to Host Thrilling FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage Matches
3 min read

MIAMI, FL (December 9, 2025) – Greater Miami and Miami Beach proudly celebrates the four Group Stage matchups that will take place at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens) as part of the seven total FIFA World Cup 26™ matches Greater Miami will host—spanning the Group Stage through the Quarterfinal and the Bronze Final. FIFA’s announcement confirms the exciting nations that will compete in Miami during the opening round.  

Miami’s newly announced Group Stage matches include:

  • June 15, 2026 – Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6:00 PM EST

  • June 21, 2026 – Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde at 6:00 PM EST

  • June 24, 2026 – Brazil vs. Scotland at 6:00 PM EST

  • June 27, 2026 – Colombia vs. Portugal at 7:30 PM EST

“Greater Miami and Miami Beach is where the world comes together, and hosting seven total World Cup matches—including these thrilling Group Stage contests—is a profound honor,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB). “As fans from four continents travel to experience the FIFA World Cup 26™, we look forward to showcasing Miami’s vibrant culture, diverse neighborhoods, award-winning dining, spectacular beaches, and our unmatched passion for global sporting events.”

A Destination Ready to Welcome Every Nation

Greater Miami’s multicultural identity makes it uniquely suited to host countries from the Middle East, South America, Europe, Africa, and beyond. With international cuisine, rich cultural districts, expansive waterfronts, and world-class attractions, Miami offers visiting fans endless opportunities for discovery beyond the pitch.

Experiences for Visiting Fans

For Visitors from Saudi Arabia & the Middle East

For Uruguay & Cabo Verde Supporters

For Brazil Fans

  • Brazilian steakhouses, samba nightlife, and vibrant cultural hubs

  • Outdoor adventures along Miami’s coastline and Biscayne Bay

  • Contemporary art and design districts including Wynwood and PAMM

For Scotland Fans

Gold World Cup–style trophy displayed inside a brightly lit stadium
Fitness Gift Guide: Smart Wellness, Quality Gear & At-Home Training Essentials

For Colombia & Portugal Fans

  • Colombian bakeries, Portuguese-influenced seafood restaurants, and Latin-inspired nightlife

  • Shopping, culture, and entertainment in Brickell, Miami Beach, and the Design District

  • Waterfront adventures, sailing tours, and open-air cultural festivals

Miami: A Global Stage for Sport

The FIFA World Cup 26™ joins Miami’s celebrated lineup of international sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup, World Baseball ClassicFormula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand PrixMiami OpenNASCAR Championship, and the Capital One Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Miami continues to be one of the world’s premier destinations for global competition, lifestyle, and entertainment.

“Few destinations embody global energy the way Miami does,” added Whitaker. “With seven World Cup matches, visiting fans will not only witness world-class football—they’ll experience the culture, spirit, and joy that make Miami unforgettable.”

Extend the Stay: Discover Miami Beyond the Matches

Visitors are encouraged to explore Miami’s wide range of attractions, including:

About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1.888.76.Miami (U.S./Canada only) or 305.447.7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, call 305.539.3000. Meeting planners may call 1.800.933.8448 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.539.3071 or visit MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following on social media at Facebook.com/visitmiami, X.com/visitmiami, Instagram.com/visitmiami and Pinterest.com/visit_miami.

Gold World Cup–style trophy displayed inside a brightly lit stadium
Mana Fashion Wraps Up Art Basel Edition Pop-Up with Exclusive VIP Night and Immersive Public Experience

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Sports
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com