Group of six women posing at the Faith Connexion installation during the Mana Fashion event.
Guests gather inside the Faith Connexion installation during the Mana Fashion Art Basel pop-upPhoto Courtesy of Mana Fashion Services
Press Releases

Mana Fashion Wraps Up Art Basel Edition Pop-Up with Exclusive VIP Night and Immersive Public Experience

Mana Fashion's Art Basel Pop-Up: A Fusion of Fashion, Art, and Culture
3 min read

Miami, FL (December 2025) — Mana Fashion Services successfully concluded its highly anticipated Mana Fashion Art Basel Edition Pop-Up, held December 3–6, 2025 at Mana Wynwood. The event drew Miami’s vibrant fashion community, global designers, contemporary artists, and cultural tastemakers for an immersive celebration of creativity and style during Miami Art Week.

The four-day experience kicked off with an exclusive VIP Opening Night on December 3, offering an elevated, invitation-only evening for collectors, press, and fashion insiders. Guests were treated to a high-energy fusion of fashion, art, music, highlighted by a special live performance from multidisciplinary artist Radmila Lolly, alongside curated brand activations, artisanal bites, curated wines, and opportunities to meet over 25 designers and artists showcasing Miami’s cultural impact. Special guests included Moishe Mana, Ellen von Unwerth German, Maria Buccellati, Dr. Denisa Palsha, Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, Luana Vjollca, Kristin Sanchez and more.

Sebastián Diez & Manuela Gómez at Mana Fashion's pop-up
Kristin Sanchez at Mana Fashion's pop-up
Luana Vjollca at Mana Fashion's pop-up

Following the VIP night, the three-day public pop-up (December 4–6) welcomed visitors for a curated marketplace experience, featuring a global roster of designers, luxury fashion houses, sustainable brands, and Miami-based creators. Attendees engaged in daily programming including wellness sessions, interactive readings, fireside chats, creative entrepreneurship activations, and hands-on artistic experiences. Highlights included:

  • December 4: Mindful wellness sessions with sound healing, ceremonial experiences, and creative entrepreneur activations.

  • December 5: Style masterclasses, thought-provoking fireside chats, and ongoing interactive experiences.

  • December 6: Engaging conversations on creativity, fashion, and art with celebrated designers and a world-renowned photographer, complemented by hands-on activations and personal readings.

Three women posing together at the Mana Fashion Art Basel pop-up
Three designer jackets showcased on mannequins at the event
DJ and guest enjoying music at the Mana Fashion pop-up
Woman shopping for colorful accessories at the Mana Fashion pop-up
Two women talking inside the Faith Connexion activation at the pop-up
Close-up of jewelry display at the Mana Fashion Art Basel pop-up
Group of six women posing at the Faith Connexion installation during the Mana Fashion event.
Inside The Curated Table at the Former Versace Mansion: A Multi-Sensory Dinner with Chef Adrianne Calvo, J Balvin, and Artist Sophie Tea

Featured Designers & Brands

Piper & Skye | Faith Connexion | Marco Castelli Collection | Faith Tribe | Atelier Nuisette | Azzú | LU7U by Luana | Diabla | Laura Emilia Jewelry | Savage Gaia | Julia Clancey | Daniela Uribe | Is My Lova | Theme Dresser | Ania | CHOFA | Carla Bronzini | Wear The House | Almastene | Lefeu Candles | Venus Collection | Memori Eyewear | XYSTI Miami | Maya Charbin | Dafne Heinzmann | Jin Ly | Casa Grace

Designer holding two jackets at the Mana Fashion pop-up
Designer showcases statement jackets inside the Mana Fashion pop-up marketPhoto Courtesy of Mana Fashion Services

Sponsors & Partners

Red Dot & Spectrum | Cuvee Carat Champagne | Neau Water | Topo Chico | Lillet Blooms Set Design | Sana Spa | Everyday Humans | Pürishh | Koia | Jule Lip Gloss | Onda De Mar | Miami Beach Bum | Intelligent Change | LU7U by Luana 

About Mana Fashion Services

Seated audience watching a fashion talk at the Mana Fashion pop-up
Attendees gather for a style conversation during the Mana Fashion programmingPhoto Courtesy of Mana Fashion Services

Mana Fashion Services is committed to uplifting the local and global fashion ecosystem by creating opportunities for emerging and established designers, fostering sustainable practices, and championing creative expression. Through community-driven programming, marketplace experiences, and strategic partnerships, Mana Fashion continues to shape the future of fashion and design within Wynwood and beyond. For more information, visit https://fashion.manacommon.com.

Group of six women posing at the Faith Connexion installation during the Mana Fashion event.
Hublot Marks 20 Years of the Big Bang with a High-Style Miami Art Week Celebration

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Art
Fashion
News
Art basel
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com