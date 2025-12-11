Mana Fashion Wraps Up Art Basel Edition Pop-Up with Exclusive VIP Night and Immersive Public Experience
Miami, FL (December 2025) — Mana Fashion Services successfully concluded its highly anticipated Mana Fashion Art Basel Edition Pop-Up, held December 3–6, 2025 at Mana Wynwood. The event drew Miami’s vibrant fashion community, global designers, contemporary artists, and cultural tastemakers for an immersive celebration of creativity and style during Miami Art Week.
The four-day experience kicked off with an exclusive VIP Opening Night on December 3, offering an elevated, invitation-only evening for collectors, press, and fashion insiders. Guests were treated to a high-energy fusion of fashion, art, music, highlighted by a special live performance from multidisciplinary artist Radmila Lolly, alongside curated brand activations, artisanal bites, curated wines, and opportunities to meet over 25 designers and artists showcasing Miami’s cultural impact. Special guests included Moishe Mana, Ellen von Unwerth German, Maria Buccellati, Dr. Denisa Palsha, Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, Luana Vjollca, Kristin Sanchez and more.
Following the VIP night, the three-day public pop-up (December 4–6) welcomed visitors for a curated marketplace experience, featuring a global roster of designers, luxury fashion houses, sustainable brands, and Miami-based creators. Attendees engaged in daily programming including wellness sessions, interactive readings, fireside chats, creative entrepreneurship activations, and hands-on artistic experiences. Highlights included:
December 4: Mindful wellness sessions with sound healing, ceremonial experiences, and creative entrepreneur activations.
December 5: Style masterclasses, thought-provoking fireside chats, and ongoing interactive experiences.
December 6: Engaging conversations on creativity, fashion, and art with celebrated designers and a world-renowned photographer, complemented by hands-on activations and personal readings.
Featured Designers & Brands
Piper & Skye | Faith Connexion | Marco Castelli Collection | Faith Tribe | Atelier Nuisette | Azzú | LU7U by Luana | Diabla | Laura Emilia Jewelry | Savage Gaia | Julia Clancey | Daniela Uribe | Is My Lova | Theme Dresser | Ania | CHOFA | Carla Bronzini | Wear The House | Almastene | Lefeu Candles | Venus Collection | Memori Eyewear | XYSTI Miami | Maya Charbin | Dafne Heinzmann | Jin Ly | Casa Grace
Sponsors & Partners
Red Dot & Spectrum | Cuvee Carat Champagne | Neau Water | Topo Chico | Lillet Blooms Set Design | Sana Spa | Everyday Humans | Pürishh | Koia | Jule Lip Gloss | Onda De Mar | Miami Beach Bum | Intelligent Change | LU7U by Luana
About Mana Fashion Services
Mana Fashion Services is committed to uplifting the local and global fashion ecosystem by creating opportunities for emerging and established designers, fostering sustainable practices, and championing creative expression. Through community-driven programming, marketplace experiences, and strategic partnerships, Mana Fashion continues to shape the future of fashion and design within Wynwood and beyond. For more information, visit https://fashion.manacommon.com.
