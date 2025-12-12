Olara Commences Vertical Construction, Marking Major Milestone for West Palm Beach’s Waterfront
West Palm Beach, FL - [December 12, 2025] - Savanna, the New York-based real estate investment and development firm, has started vertical construction on Olara, the ultra-luxury residential destination on West Palm Beach’s flourishing waterfront. Rising at 1919 North Flagler Drive and scheduled for completion in 2028, the development is rapidly progressing skyward with work now underway on its podium level, a key architectural and structural feature that spans 100,000 square feet. As a leader in West Palm’s waterfront evolution, Olara will redefine the city skyline with more than 80,000 square feet of resort-style amenities, 275 residences, direct Intracoastal access via a private marina, and breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, Palm Beach Island, and Intracoastal Waterway.
“Olara is elevating the standard for waterfront living in West Palm Beach,” said Chris Schlank, President and Co-Chairman of Savanna.“More and more residents are looking for communities that blend world-class hospitality, exceptional amenities, and private access to the water. This project combines the key priorities of today’s discerning individuals, and offers a lifestyle that appeals to those looking for a resort-like experience with the privacy of a home.”
Vertical construction at Olara began with the podium level that anchors the condominium tower in place and creates a grand entry experience for residents. The podium is significant as it houses crucial infrastructure for the project, including a full building generator capable of powering every unit with backup electricity, as well as the EV chargers in the parking area. The project is utilizing 95,991 cubic yards of concrete poured with over 1.7 million pounds of post-tension tendon material installed.
“We’re entering a key stage as we begin vertical construction on Olara,”said Nick Bienstock, Co-Chair and CEO of Savanna. “As the demand for luxury housing continues to increase, this project will emerge as one of West Palm Beach's most anticipated residences, with an experience that blends waterfront living, wellness and exclusive amenities, all in one area expected to see continued growth in the coming years.”
Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors and amenities crafted by New York based firm Gabellini Sheppard Associates, Olara will offer two- to four-bedroom plus den residences ranging from approximately 1,500 to over 4,200 square feet. Residences will include floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive terraces and great rooms, European-inspired kitchens, and spa-like primary baths, all designed with a refined palette of natural materials to further pronounce the light and spatial harmony.
Olara also features an expansive, 80,000-square-foot amenity program including 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor fitness facilities with an open-air yoga deck, turf lanes for performance training, Pilates studio, and flexible energy studio. A five-star regeneration spa managed by Arch Amenities includes a Japanese-style Onsen, cold plunge, vitality pools, experience showers, relaxation and meditation rooms and exclusive access to premier medical services through Sollis Health. Leisure amenities include an Olympic size lap pool, leisure pool, game room, multi-sports simulator, and waterfront Veranda. Another defining feature of the development is its private marina, offering dedicated slips for residents’ use, and a dedicated seafaring concierge who arranges yacht charter experiences and waterfront dining. The 192-foot marina extends into the Intracoastal Waterway and provides a rare and immersive connection to the water.
“While many properties offer water views and proximity, few provide residents direct access to the water,”said Chris Schlank. “The private marina has been central to our vision from the beginning.”
Through a landmark partnership with José Andrés Group, Olara will introduce the Michelin-starred hospitality group’s first restaurant in the Palm Beaches, located on the building’s waterfront and offering both indoor and outdoor dining. Residents will benefit from curated culinary services, including in-residence dining and integrated food and beverage experiences throughout the amenity spaces. As West Palm Beach has become a vibrant year-round community, Olara is an extraordinary setting for their newest culinary concept. Olara’s unprecedented blend of architecture, wellness amenities, and waterfront living will set the standard for effortless living in one of South Florida’s most desirable neighborhoods.
Pricing begins at $1.7 million. For more information, please contact the sales office at 561-448-3015 or sales@olarawestpalmbeach.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.