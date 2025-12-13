Beachman Unveils New ‘64 Street Spec Electric Café Racer
TORONTO, ON – (December 2, 2025) — Beachman, Canada’s iconic electric mobility brand known for motorcycles that honor the past while delivering the future of riding is pleased to introduce their newest model: the '64 Street Spec. Priced at $5,750, the new Beachman '64 Street Spec is a first for the electric motorcycle world, featuring an incredibly stylish front windshield fairing and street tires, inspired by the dawn of the café racing motorcycle scene first started and popularized at coffee houses in London in the sixties.
Effortlessly blending iconic café racer design touchstones such as the bubble-shaped windscreen and slick street tires to give the bike a classy aesthetic on the road, Beachman also offers additional custom touches for riders to make their new '64 Street Spec one of a kind with hand-stitched leather seats, hand-applied striping for $550 and bespoke paint matching any bike color for $1,000.
Since Beachman secured Canadian Federal and international SAE manufacturing licenses as an OEM, they are able to offer this model in e-bike, moped, and motorcycle trim packages, allowing riders to suit their bike to any lifestyle demand or level of riding experience. The new '64 Street Spec continues to celebrate the 1960’s retro motorcycle aesthetic with every beloved detail from the era thoughtfully integrated into a convenient, high-performance electric bike made for enjoying the best of the city and open roads alike.
“I grew up idolising the beautiful swept-cowl bikes of the 1960’s London Café racer scene, so getting to finally release one of our own is a dream. Our Scrambler Spec, released last year, which harkens back to the iconic 1970s scramblers of California’s desert culture, has been our all-time most popular release. The new Street Spec introduces a setup that complements the Scrambler perfectly, offering the exact opposite visual and functional direction, optimised for urban riding instead of trails. An all-new body and tire setup that totally changes the look of the bike, levelling up the class and style to the maximum for our most discerning customers.”
The Beachman '64 Street Spec features three decidedly different ride modes to suit every kind of rider and environment: E-Bike Mode delivers a relaxed ride experience with a top speed of 20 mph, perfect for bike lanes and casual city riding. The more powerful Moped Mode unlocks speeds up to 30 mph for quicker commutes, while the off-road speed mode unleashes the bike’s full potential with a thrilling top speed of 45 mph. For those ready to go upgrade, there is also the ‘64 Light Motorcycle Street Spec, which features motorcycle ownership and a top speed of 50mph ideal for urban commuting.
Underneath its vintage bodywork, the '64 Street Spec features a removable 2.8 kWh (40 Ah) lithium battery, delivering up to 55 miles of range, with an upgrade option to a 3.6 kWh (50 Ah) pack for 70 miles. Both options feature regenerative braking and convenient built-in charge ports. With fast-charge capability to 80% in just three hours, or 90 minutes with the optional fast-charge upgrade, riders spend less time waiting and more time on the road.
Unlike many modern E-bikes overloaded with software, apps, and unnecessary, complicated interfaces, the new Beachman '64 Street Spec elegantly embraces simplicity in form and function while celebrating the pure joy of riding.
“With our national and international motorcycle licenses secured, Beachman presents our new '64 Street Spec as a two-wheel electric that can be enjoyed either as an e-bike or a motorcycle. Our goal at Beachman is to design and engineer bikes that appeal to all levels of riders, from beginner to seasoned motorcycle riders looking for a casual, lightweight, about-town ride. The common thread is having fun. At Beachman, we are focused on giving our clients the joy of riding. With the new '64 Street Spec, we’ve bundled that fun together with class and taste in a package that is right at home in the streets of Manhattan or San Francisco.”
The new Beachman '64 Street Spec model has a starting price of $5,750 with multiple performance, storage, and terrain upgrades available upon request. To learn more about Beachman and all available models, please visit www.beachmanbikes.com or send an email to info@beachman.ca.
