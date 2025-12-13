Beaux Arts Hosts “Midnight in the Jungle” Annual Costume Ball Supporting The Lowe Art Museum
MIAMI (December 5, 2025) – On Saturday, November 1, Beaux Arts celebrated its 73rd annual ball, where 300 guests gathered for Miami’s longest-running and most anticipated costume gala, themed “Midnight in the Jungle.” Held at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, the fun and philanthropic night raised funds to benefit free admission to the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts’ educational programs.
Guests were transported deep into the jungle through a series of captivating themed experiences. Upon arrival, they made their way through a lush maze of tropical palms and greenery, greeted by rhythmic drummers and a vibrant jungle bird stilt walker. A Bacardi-sponsored bar set the tone for the evening, serving signature cocktails that complemented the exotic ambiance.
Inside the ballroom, guests were met with a stunning tiger-adorned dance floor beneath a dramatic tropical canopy of greenery. Tables featured striking palm and tropical-themed floral arrangements, creating an atmosphere of refined jungle glamour. The Marcia Mitchell Band kept energy high with a mix of jungle-inspired songs and fun classics, while drummers led guests into dinner, setting a fun and lively tone of excitement that carried through the night.
Chaired by Ansley Campbell, the evening raised more than $130,000, directly supporting the Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts’ outreach programs, which aim to engage children in the Miami-Dade community through arts education.
Emceed by Cynthia Demos, former CBS4 Miami News Anchor, the annual costume contest was the highlight of the evening as the attendees’ always over-the-top costumes stole the show. During the costume parade and competition, each table showcased their imaginative and whimsical attire to the gala audience, featuring creative themes such as Jungle in Bloom, Tiger Lillies, Birds of a Feather, Jungle Cruise, The Lion King, Parrot Jungle, and more.
Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to bid on an array of luxurious silent auction items, including a three-night stay at The Moorings Village in Islamorada, a two-night stay at The Standard High Line in New York City, tickets to a live taping of Saturday Night Live, a VIP Inter Miami experience, and an exclusive in-home dinner prepared by Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli. Other coveted offerings included Florida Panthers suite tickets, Ariana Grande concert tickets, Miami Heat tickets, passes to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, performances at the Faena Theater and Miami City Ballet, and gift certificates to Miami’s most celebrated restaurants such as Joe’s Stone Crab, LPM Miami, The Setai, The Biltmore Hotel, Cote Korean Steakhouse, and Uchi – among many others.
An enticing raffle also featured highly sought-after prizes, including a weekend stay at The Loews Coral Gables, a Christian Louboutin handbag and luxury shopping experience at The Colonnade Outlets, and a stunning piece of jewelry from H&H Jewels.
“Each year, the Beaux Arts Ball is a true celebration of creativity, community, and our shared commitment to the arts. Seeing our members and guests come together in such imaginative style – while supporting arts education and ensuring free access to the Lowe Art Museum – is incredibly inspiring. It’s a reminder of the lasting impact a dedicated group of women can have on our cultural community.”
Francesca Valdes, Beaux Arts President 2025-2026
For over seven decades Beaux Arts has been committed to expanding arts education, appreciation and access in South Florida. Through the organization’s signature outreach programs, HandsOn! and Student Artist Showcase, thousands of children from underserved communities have been introduced to the world of art. Additionally, Beaux Arts’ support of the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami each year allows the museum to offer free admission to all patrons year-round.
The 73rd annual Beaux Arts Ball was generously sponsored by: Campbell Law Firm PLLC, Caribe National Realty Corp., Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Revive Surgical Institute, University of Miami, Wollberg Family Foundation, Bask Suncare, Becker, Ansley Campbell, Ruth and Cor Carruthers, Chateau Bloom, Jo-Ann Forster Team, Allie and Eric Mara, Caroline and Carlos Medeiros, Northern Trust, Slesnick & Jochem, Aymee & Peter Zubizarreta Charitable Fund, Evensky & Katz / Foldes Wealth Management, The Farber Law Firm, Caitlin and Bailey Hallingby, Jordan and Matt Kever, Keyes Commercial – Jessica & Rey Figueroa, Lavender Greenberg Estate Planning & Probate Law, Pardo Yachts Miami, South Florida Integrative Medicine, Sportsman’s Adventures, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices | EWM Realty, and Deborah and Frederick Hasty.
Additional in-kind and underwriting sponsors include: Michele Reese Events, Fantasy Designers, 305 Hive, Bacardi, Funky Buddha, Total Wine & More, and J. Crew.
