Art Week After Dark at The Miami Beach EDITION: 7 Insider Events That Defined Miami Art Week 2025

During Miami Art Week 2025, The Miami Beach EDITION once again became a hub for artists, collectors, designers, and brands looking to do more than just show face. Across intimate dinners, high-concept collaborations, and late-night sets in Basement, the property drew a crowd that cares about ideas as much as ambiance.
Below, a curated look at the celebrations that turned The Miami Beach EDITION into a running conversation about art, design, fashion, fragrance, and the future of luxury experiences.
On Tuesday, December 2, The Miami Beach EDITION hosted a cocktail celebration in honor of acclaimed artists Mickalene Thomas and Derrick Adams and the release of their new print editions. The works support two major forthcoming projects, Soula’s House and The Sock Factory, with proceeds from all sales split evenly to fund the development of both initiatives.
The evening underscored how editioned works can serve as catalysts for future-facing projects, not just collectibles. Notable guests included Derrick Adams, Mickalene Thomas, Marc Quinn, Rachel Felder, Aleza Zheng, Anastasia Vagner, Kajhal Benes, and more, turning the gathering into a cross-section of the contemporary art ecosystem.
Also on Tuesday, December 2, WOAH™ (WORK OF ART HOLDINGS®), a global art and cultural firm, and Audi hosted an Artist’s Table dinner at La Vista Terrace at The Miami Beach EDITION, honoring artist Lee Quiñones and Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Ford.
The evening centered on a shared dedication to authenticity and legacy. Quiñones, a pioneer who turned New York City subway cars into moving canvases, drew on his Puerto Rican roots and formative experiences at community anchors such as Casa Adela in the East Village. That commitment to origin mirrored Chef Ford’s hands-on approach to his Homestead farm, where he cultivates ingredients to achieve a deep, seed-to-plate understanding of his menus.
Guests included Owen Thiele, Isolde Brielmaier, Michi Jigarjian, Sarah Arison, Hannah Traore, Mickalene Thomas, Derrick Adams, Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, Zoe Buckman, Elsa Nilert, Starling Marte, and more. It was an evening where experimental cuisine, cultural memory, and long-standing careers in both art and food were in constant dialogue.
On Wednesday, December 3, LATAM Airlines and Costa Brazil gathered guests at Tropicale at The Miami Beach EDITION to introduce the Altitude Collection, a new amenity kit series designed for LATAM’s Premium Business cabin starting December 1.
The collaboration celebrates the geography, culture, and natural richness of Latin America while aligning conscious travel with nature-driven beauty. Each kit features Costa Brazil cosmetics and reflects the colors, aromas, and textures of some of South America’s most iconic landscapes. The design language centers on the intersection of nature, design, and well-being, transforming an in-flight amenity into a sensory prelude to the journey.
The partnership underscores LATAM’s role as a leading airline in the region and Costa Brazil’s commitment to responsible, nature-guided beauty, creating a thoughtful onboard experience that surrounds passengers with the spirit of the continent as soon as they settle into their seats.
This December, the famed Parisian brand Silencio once again took over Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION, inviting guests to extend their Art Week through the late night. For three evenings on December 2, December 3, and December 5, the cultural platform led by Arnaud Frisch programmed the space with performances and a guest list stacked with creatives.
On Tuesday, December 2, Silencio presented a DJ set by Yves Tumor, followed on Wednesday, December 3, by Beni B. The run reaffirmed Basement’s reputation as a place where art-world conversations continue on the dance floor, with Silencio transporting its distinctive Paris energy into Miami while staying tuned to the local mood of the week.
On Thursday, December 4, the Johnnie Walker Vault hosted an intimate dinner at La Vista Terrace at The Miami Beach EDITION, celebrating The Couture Blend through an art-driven evening that wove together whisky, gastronomy, and large-scale installation.
Guests arrived to signature welcome cocktails before sitting down to a four-course meal prepared by Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Ford. A guided tasting of The Couture Blend anchored the night, complemented by a multisensory performance that paired sound, scent, and visual storytelling. DJ Paperwater provided the soundtrack.
At the center of the experience, London-based botanical artist Hamish Powell unveiled a striking sculptural installation interpreting the moment whisky is poured. The piece served as a physical expression of the blending artistry behind The Couture Blend, a limited-edition release that retails at 2,500 dollars, and functioned as the visual focal point of the evening.
Also on Thursday, December 4, Google Shopping celebrated its 2025 Art Basel Miami Beach partnership at The Miami Beach EDITION with an intimate dinner at MATADOR Room and a performance by Ravyn Lenae. The evening honored the platform’s collaboration with artist Lauren Halsey, who worked with Google Shopping to create an exclusive capsule collection of headwear.
The limited line of sister dreamer baseball hats, featuring Halsey’s distinct contemporary imagery, is available digitally through Google Shopping and in person at LIMITED EDITION within The Miami Beach EDITION.
The guest list blended established and emerging voices in art, culture, and fashion, including Stephanie Horton, Senior Director of Global Commerce Marketing at Google, artist Kennedy Yanko, musician and producer George Clinton, artist Mickalene Thomas, gallerist Jasmine Wahi, Grammy Award winning band HAIM, photographer Myles Loftin, editor Hassan Pierre, DJ Ruckus, Evan Ross, Alton Mason, musician Aurora Anthony, artist Rachel Lee Hovnanian, curator Kimberly Drew, gallerist Nina Johnson, musician Mia Carucci, DJ Todd Terry, curator Storm Ascher, art advisor Yvonne Force Villareal, artist Mario Ayala, Celeste and Satu Greenberg of Tuleste Gallery, fashion mogul Michelle Cordeiro Grant, art advisor Alia Al-Senussi, author Loren Ridinger, and fashion founder Tara Rudes-Dann.
Guests enjoyed cocktails made with Belvedere Vodka, Whispering Angel wine, and a multi-course menu by the Jean-Georges Vongerichten helmed MATADOR Room. DJ Ruckus set the tone before a neo-soul performance by Ravyn Lenae sealed the evening’s mix of commerce, community, and contemporary art.
On Thursday, December 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Achille Salvagni Atelier and Manolo Blahnik hosted an intimate evening at The Miami Beach EDITION in honor of Design Miami. The focus was clear: craftsmanship and the power of beauty.
The brands created a special display that put their creative sensibilities in conversation, highlighting the interplay between high design and high fashion. Both are united by a commitment to working with local Italian artisans, and the installation demonstrated how collectible design and footwear can share a language of precision and luxury.
At the center of the room stood Achille Salvagni Atelier’s Hera cabinet, crafted in white parchment with a matte finish, cast burnished bronze, and polished detailing. It was flanked by styles from the Manolo Blahnik Winter 25 collection, establishing a visual dialogue between sculptural furniture and statement shoes.
Throughout the space, Achille Salvagni’s monograph “Achille Salvagni,” published by Rizzoli, and Manolo Blahnik’s book “Fleeting Gestures and Obsessions” appeared as touchpoints. Guests departed with gift bags that included bronze bees from Achille Salvagni Atelier, cast at the same foundry as the Vatican in Rome, along with original shoe sketches by Manolo Blahnik.
“We were thrilled to partner with Manolo Blahnik – a brand that I’ve long admired for its rigor, elegance, and innovation – for this Design Miami celebration. Our brands share a commitment to sustaining historic Italian craftsmanship and embracing beauty as a vital, life-affirming force— sentiments that made this collaboration feel entirely organic.”
Principal Achille Salvagni
The evening also coincided with Achille Salvagni Atelier’s debut at Design Miami, at Booth S07. The installation, titled “Memories of the Future,” places 1950s Italian masterworks in dialogue with Salvagni’s own contemporary creations. At its center is a 1951 cabinet that marked the first collaboration between Gio Ponti and Piero Fornasetti, a work that captures a pivotal moment as classical memory transitions into modernist exploration.
Notable guests included Achille Salvagni, Anna Flores Piran, Melissa Vale, Julia Baumhoff Zaouk, Ammar Belal, Todd Merrill, Jonathan Hansen, Zarina Yeva, Abi Hoffman, Symphani Soto, Bilal Rehman, Sarah Narici, and Rachel Lee Hovnanian.
Taken together, these gatherings reveal how The Miami Beach EDITION has become more than a place to sleep between fairs. It operates as a platform where global brands, independent artists, designers, and cultural leaders can test new ideas in real time, often over a tasting menu, a DJ set, or a carefully lit installation.
