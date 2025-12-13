City of Miami Honors Zeri Zapata, Founder and CEO of 305 NO-FAULT and 1-800-NO-FAULT, For Community Leadership
Miami, FL - December 10th, 2025 – The City of Miami honored Zeri Zapata, Founder and CEO of 305 NO-FAULT and the national brand 1-800-NO-FAULT, with the Key to the City, one of the highest civic recognitions presented by the Mayor. The distinction highlights Zapata’s leadership, community impact, and commitment to helping accident victims across Florida and the United States.
Born in Miami, Zapata launched 305 NO-FAULT as a local initiative to support individuals after accidents. The company later grew into 1-800-NO-FAULT, a national network connecting thousands of individuals with trusted medical and legal care across major U.S. cities.
Zapata is also the Founder and CEO of COR Injury Centers, one of Florida’s leading healthcare networks specializing in chiropractic care, pain management, orthopedics, and diagnostic services. COR operates 20 clinics statewide, employing more than 200 medical professionals dedicated to personalized injury rehabilitation.
Beyond his business accomplishments, Zapata is a strong advocate for community safety and accident prevention, promoting education on responsible driving, road safety, and emerging micro-mobility concerns such as e-bikes. His philanthropic efforts include programs that expand healthcare access and create opportunities for underserved families, and he is soon partnering with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to support children and families in need through its orthopedic facilities.
“Miami has given me a home, a career, and a community. This recognition is not just for me, it is for everyone who believes in building opportunities and helping others when they need it most."
Zeri Zapata, Founder and CEO of 305 NO-FAULT
