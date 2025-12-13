Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Launches “12 Nights of Hyatt” Holiday Giveaway Beginning December 12
KAʻANAPALI, MAUI – December 8, 2025 – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announces the “12 Nights of Hyatt” Holiday Giveaway, launching December 12, 2025 on the resort’s Instagram page. The celebrated Kāʻanapali resort will be a marquee destination in a grand prize package valued at approximately $12,900 USD, offering one lucky winner and their guest an unforgettable island-hopping journey with stays at four Hyatt Resorts in Hawaii including Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa.
As part of the 12-night prize, guests will enjoy three complimentary nights at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, where immersive cultural programming, oceanfront activities, and expansive dining options make it one of Maui’s most sought-after stays. Winners of the giveaway will also enjoy the resort's latest feature, the Omakase Experience at Japengo. The intimate dining experience showcases premium local ingredients, innovative preparations, and the artistry of the resort’s culinary team, offering a memorable new way to taste Maui. Additionally, each Hyatt property will extend culinary credits, giving the winner access to signature dining experiences across the islands.
“The 12 Nights of Hyatt Giveaway creates a meaningful opportunity to connect travelers with the beauty of Hawai‘i and hospitality that defines Hyatt. We look forward to welcoming the winner to Maui for an experience shaped by oceanfront adventure, cultural discovery, and the spirit of aloha.”
Fred Findlen, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
The sweepstakes is set to open at 9:00 a.m. HST on December 12, 2025, and close at 11:59 p.m. HST on December 22, 2025. To enter, participants must:
Follow , , , and on Instagram
Like the Giveaway post
Comment and tag their favorite travel partner
Optional: Share the post to Instagram Stories for added visibility
The winner will be notified via direct message on December 22, 2025
The sweepstakes are open to U.S. residents age 21+. No purchase is necessary to participate in the social media giveaway. The selected winner can travel at any time in 2026, but must travel by December 31, 2026. Official rules and full details will be available in the collaborative Instagram post, set to go live on December 12, 2025.
For more information about Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, please visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.
