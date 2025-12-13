Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Launches “12 Nights of Hyatt” Holiday Giveaway Beginning December 12

The sweepstakes are open to U.S. residents age 21+. No purchase is necessary to participate in the social media giveaway. The selected winner can travel at any time in 2026, but must travel by December 31, 2026. Official rules and full details will be available in the collaborative Instagram post, set to go live on December 12, 2025.

For more information about Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, please visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.