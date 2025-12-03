Inside The Penn District’s Holiday Transformation: New York’s Newest Festive Dining Hub Shines Bright for the 2025 Season

New York has never been short on seasonal spectacle, but this year The Penn District has emerged as a full-scale holiday destination. With more than 60 decorated trees, over 200,000 warm white LED lights, and a 45-foot plaza centerpiece shimmering with 33,000 lights and more than 500 oversized ornaments, the district has turned one of Manhattan’s busiest corridors into a surprisingly enchanting place to gather, dine, and toast the season. Plaza33’s tree, positioned just outside Penn Station and Madison Square Garden, anchors the entire neighborhood and sets the tone for what has quickly become one of the city’s most photogenic holiday backdrops.