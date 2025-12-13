Prime Viewing for Winterfest Boat Parade at Escape Rooftop Bar
On Saturday, December 13, 2025, “the Best Show on H2O” returns to Fort Lauderdale for the 54th year as the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade once again traverses the waterways of Broward County. Much to the delight of over a million awestruck spectators, the parade of private boats, giant showboats and corporate mega-yachts, decorated with hundreds of thousands of lights and holiday decorations, with celebrities and entertainment onboard, is an annual ritual for locals and visitors alike. Escape Rooftop Bar, the stunning al fresco destination atop the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach offers the perfect perch for viewing the action, with great intracoastal views, premium open bar and delicious cuisine.
Kicking off at 6PM until 9PM, the Winterfest Boat Parade Rooftop Viewing Party at Escape will feature prime rooftop views of the parade, live DJ entertainment, and a three-hour open bar offering specially curated cocktails as well as delicious wine selections. Attendees can also enjoy an array of action stations offering delicious bites including a Baron of Beef Carving Station, build-your-own Pasta Station, a Chop Chop Salad Bar, assorted side dishes and more.
Escape Rooftop Bar is located at 2900 Riomar Street at the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. For more information, visit www.theescaperooftopbar.com; Telephone: (954) 908-7301. Follow on Instagram: @EscapeRooftopBar
