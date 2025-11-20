8 Spectacular Holiday Happenings in South Florida

Luminosa returns for its fourth and most ambitious edition at Jungle Island, transforming the park into a glowing world built from more than 160 tons of steel, 200,000 feet of silk-like fabric, 58,000 LED bulbs, and immersive storytelling. Guests journey through towering lantern landscapes inspired by the Amazon rainforest, the African savannah, ancient Egypt, and a shimmering Frozen Kingdom. Highlights include a 43-foot Chinese dragon anchoring the Gateway of the Dragon Emperor, a parrot archway, life-sized animal lanterns, sound-activated marsh projections, and sculptural ice whales that lead toward a polar bear crowned beneath an aurora.