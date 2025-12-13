Rosewood Baha Mar Welcomes The Macallan Residency, An Extraordinary Series of Culinary Expressions and Spirited Tastings
Nassau, The Bahamas – December 2, 2025 – Rosewood Baha Mar is proud to present an extraordinary series of culinary and spirits experiences in partnership with The Macallan, a name synonymous with prestige, heritage, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Through April 2026, this exclusive residency invites Rosewood Baha Mar’s guests to discover rare expressions and limited releases from The Macallan, thoughtfully paired with exquisite culinary creations from the resort’s celebrated in-house chefs and guest chefs from around the globe.
From golden hour tastings overlooking the Caribbean Sea to immersive five-course journeys engaging all the senses, every detail has been designed to highlight the artistry and legacy of The Macallan. Founded in 1824 in Scotland’s Speyside region, The Macallan is renowned for its mastery of wood and spirit, aging exclusively in exceptional oak casks seasoned with sherry to create whiskies of remarkable depth and natural color. Each expression is a testament to the brand’s commitment to time-honored tradition, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence
Sunset Reserve Tasting
Each week, guests are invited to join an intimate tasting journey for up to 16 participants, guided by a representative of The Macallan. Set against the warm glow of golden hour, the experience unfolds in Rosewood's transformed Conservatory, now elegantly dressed with wood accents and subtle touches of The Macallan's signature red. Guests are invited to gather around the striking table, an oak tree centerpiece that pays homage to the casks that define The Macallan, with glass-encased displays that illustrate various stages of the aging process.
Now through December, guests will taste The Macallan’s Harmony Collection Amber Meadow, an exceptional single malt inspired by Scotland’s natural beauty and crafted with sustainability at its core, along with A Night on Earth in Jerez de la Frontera, a limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky paying homage to the Spanish region where The Macallan’s cask journey begins. From January through April, the tasting experience will showcase A Night on Earth in Jerez de la Frontera alongside Harmony Collection Vibrant Oak, a single malt Scotch whisky that’s an exquisite blend of first-fill sherry-seasoned American oak casks and refill sherry casks. Pricing for the Sunset Reserve Tasting is $95 per guest, exclusive of fees and gratuity.
For more information about the Sunset Reserve Tasting and to view upcoming dates, please .
The Five Senses Dinner
Throughout the Residency, Rosewood Baha Mar will host a monthly Five Senses Dinner, an exclusive five-course culinary experience for 16 guests. Each edition will feature a different renowned guest chef, who will craft an immersive menu designed to engage sight, sound, touch, taste, and aroma. Courses will be paired with one of The Macallan’s finest and rarest expressions, creating a multi-sensory journey unlike any other. Pricing is $375 per guest, exclusive of fees and gratuity.
The schedule of dinners through March include:
November 19 – Fabio Pineda, Rosewood Baha Mar
December 23 – Riccardo Bertolino, Daniel Boulud’s Dinex Group
January 16 – PJ Calapa, Marea
February – Francisco Sanabria, Rosewood Villa Magna (date to be confirmed)
March – Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group (date to be confirmed)
A concluding Five Senses Dinner will take place in April with the chef and date to be confirmed.
For more information about the Five Senses Dinner, please visit the event webpage.
To reserve a seat for an upcoming Sunset Reserve Tasting or Five Senses Dinner, please contact the Rosewood Baha Mar Concierge. Availability is limited, and advance reservations are highly recommended.
FAQ
How can guests reserve The Macallan experience at Rosewood Baha Mar?
Guests can contact the Rosewood Baha Mar concierge in order to reserve a seat.
Where will The Macallan events take place?
The Sunset Reserve Tastings and the Five Senses Dinners will take place in Rosewood’s Conservatory.
What is the price of the experience?
The Sunset Reserve Tasting is $95 per guest, exclusive of fees and gratuity. The Five Senses Dinner is $375 per guest, exclusive of fees and gratuity.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.