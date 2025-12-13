Rosewood Baha Mar Welcomes The Macallan Residency, An Extraordinary Series of Culinary Expressions and Spirited Tastings

Each week, guests are invited to join an intimate tasting journey for up to 16 participants, guided by a representative of The Macallan. Set against the warm glow of golden hour, the experience unfolds in Rosewood's transformed Conservatory, now elegantly dressed with wood accents and subtle touches of The Macallan's signature red. Guests are invited to gather around the striking table, an oak tree centerpiece that pays homage to the casks that define The Macallan, with glass-encased displays that illustrate various stages of the aging process.