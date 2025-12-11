Hine 1975 Arrives in New York: A Vintage Cognac Unveiled Through French Craft, Cultural Memory, and Modern Luxury

New York has no shortage of luxury unveilings, but every so often an event manages to feel genuinely historic. That was the case on December 4, when Hine Cognac and Bernardaud introduced Hine 1975 to the U.S. market inside Bernardaud’s newest boutique in the Meatpacking District. The invitation promised a night rooted in craftsmanship, culture, and time. What unfolded was a rare opportunity to step inside a collaboration where two French maisons revived a vintage year with astonishing clarity.