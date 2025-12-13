Sazerac de Forge & Fils Rekindles the Spirit of Cognac’s Golden Age with Three New Releases
LOUISVILLE, KY – Sazerac de Forge & Fils Cognac unveils three new expressions today—XO, Grande Champagne Vintage 2000, and 50-Year-Old—crafted to capture the essence of Cognac as it was over two centuries ago. Inspired by the 1700s house of the same name, these small-batch releases were made from carefully curated aged stocks reminiscent of our desired style and reflective of Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac’s “true to the vine” mission. Each release reflects the domaine's dedication to varietal and regional diversity and classic methods, rekindling the spirit of Cognac’s golden age with a contemporary vision for today’s connoisseur.
Reconceptualized in 2019 by global spirits company Sazerac, owners of Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky and Hawk’s Rock Distillery in Ireland, Sazerac de Forge & Fils Cognac carries forward the legacy of the 1782 domaine founded by Bernard Sazerac de Forge. The pioneering house earned a reputation for refinement, shipping Cognac across Europe and America and lending its name to the famed Sazerac cocktail of New Orleans before fading in the late 19th century during the phylloxera epidemic. Today’s domaine cultivates its estate in Segonzac, the heart of Grande Champagne, using organic practices and a remarkable diversity of grape varietals. Beyond the estate, it curates rare, aged stocks from across the region, inspired by the methods and character of pre-phylloxera Cognacs, to produce expressions of timeless elegance.
“At Sazerac de Forge, every expression is crafted with care to showcase the unique character of its carefully selected eaux-de-vie. Our blends are patiently shaped over time, developing complexity and depth. Others are released as vintages, capturing their singular qualities. In every case, the goal is the same: a Cognac that reveals individuality and artistry.”
Cellar Master Denis Lahouratate
Sazerac de Forge XO
Formed from carefully selected eaux-de-vie, Sazerac de Forge XO showcases a masterful blend that sits at 43% ABV and includes Cognacs aged for over two decades in French oak barrels. Remarkably old stocks elevate the blend, resulting in exceptional depth and refinement. Silky and floral with unmistakable richness, the flagship expression from Sazerac de Forge delivers a creamy texture layered with dried fruits, warm spice, and gentle, natural sweetness. Its soft, lingering finish reflects both time and the subtle elegance of the craft, achieved with no added coloring. The XO bottle features a graceful, rounded silhouette of clear glass that showcases the Cognac's golden hue. A natural cork stopper with a wooden cap and a satin blue ribbon complete the look, resurrecting the 'Sazerac Blue' hue once stamped on chinaware exported worldwide from the original Sazerac de Forge pottery house. Sazerac de Forge XO is now available nationwide in select markets via Sazerac’s United States distributor networks at a suggested retail price of $149.99/750ML (local taxes and fees may apply).
Sazerac de Forge Grande Champagne Vintage 2000
The first vintage release from Sazerac de Forge & Fils Cognac, Grande Champagne 2000 represents over two decades of patient maturation in the chalk-rich soils of Cognac’s most celebrated cru. Distilled from a single harvest and matured in French oak barrels without blending, it captures a single vintage in its purest form. Deep gold in color, Grande Champagne 2000 presents ripe stone fruits, exotic florals, and delicate spice with a full, rounded texture. The bottle, made of clear glass with a gently curved silhouette and natural cork stopper, is complemented by a matching carton detailed in cream and blue with gold accents. Bottled at 44.8% ABV, Sazerac de Forge Grande Champagne 2000 is available nationwide in select markets via Sazerac’s United States distributor networks at a suggested retail price of $449.99/700ML (local taxes and fees may apply).
Sazerac de Forge 50-Year-Old
An extraordinary blend of three rare vintage eaux-de-vie distilled in 1970, 1971, and 1974, Sazerac de Forge 50-Year-Old embodies half a century of patience, craftsmanship, and prestige. Each vintage was hand-sealed in wax and left undisturbed for more than fifty years in small French oak barrels before being carefully blended. Aromatic and intense at 43% ABV, this Cognac reveals notes of dried fruits, stewed figs, and dates, layered with warm spices, subtle tobacco, leather, and macadamia nuts. On the palate, it is full-bodied and structured, with hints of dark chocolate and gentle woodiness. The decanter, formed from gracefully curved crystal glass with a matching lid and the Sazerac de Forge family crest etched in gold, pays homage to the original Cognac domaine. Released in limited quantities, each bottle reflects time’s transformative power and the singular character of these three vintages. Sazerac de Forge 50-Year-Old is now available in select markets nationwide through Sazerac’s United States distributor network at a suggested retail price of $3,999.99 per 700ml (local taxes and fees may apply).
“Cognac’s richness lies not only in flavor, but also in the generations of knowledge behind its craft. We created these expressions for those who seek to experience Cognac the way it was originally intended in 1782.”
Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President, Sazerac de Forge
A limited supply of the Sazerac de Forge & Fils Cognac portfolio is also available for purchase directly via a new global platform powered by Blockbar for purchasing some of the world’s most coveted bottles (shipping restrictions apply).
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.