Culinary Visionary Stephen Starr to Lead Dining Experience at Six Fisher Island Residences
MIAMI – December 11, 2025 – Development leader Related Group, together with partners Teddy Sagi, BH Group and Wanxiang America RE Group, today announced a strategic collaboration with restaurateur Stephen Starr’s STARR Restaurant Group. The group will serve as the exclusive culinary curator for The Residences at Six Fisher Island, a 10-story ultra-luxury condominium featuring just 50 private residences on the iconic private island. Located on Fisher Island’s final developable parcel, this collaboration brings STARR’s signature world-class dining experiences to one of the most anticipated luxury residential developments in the country, designed to embody the island’s unmatched privacy and prestige.
STARR Restaurant Group, the internationally renowned hospitality brand behind iconic culinary destinations including Le Coucou, Buddakan, Makoto, and Pastis Miami, will curate the full spectrum of dining experiences at The Residences at Six Fisher Island.
“Six Fisher Island represents the last opportunity to build on America’s most exclusive ZIP code, and we approached it with that level of significance. Every aspect of this development is designed to be extraordinary – from the architecture and amenities to the service and lifestyle. Partnering with Stephen and his team of culinary experts was a natural extension of that vision. They share our commitment to creating experiences that can only exist in a place as rare as Fisher Island.”
Nick Pérez, Condominium Division President of Related Group
Exclusive to residents, offerings include the Sunrise Lounge Café boasting breathtaking views perfect for morning coffee or relaxed patio gatherings, a sophisticated waterfront restaurant serving ambitious cuisine alongside rare spirits and an extensive wine list and an intimate Chef’s Table for private tastings and celebrations. These experiences are complemented by personalized in-residence dining and bespoke catering, elevating everyday living into a seamless, world-class culinary lifestyle.
In the same spirit of thoughtful curation, the residences themselves offer an equally elevated experience. Designed by Kobi Karp Architects with interiors by Tara Bernerd & Partners, each home averages more than 4,800 square feet of refined space, featuring private elevator foyers, soaring ceilings and panoramic water views. From custom kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances to bathrooms clad in natural stone with custom-designed fixtures, every detail has been meticulously crafted to reflect the sophistication, craftsmanship and elevated lifestyle exemplified by the building’s incredible culinary offerings.
Residents also enjoy a comprehensive five-star amenity collection. Stretching over 1,000 linear feet of pristine shoreline, the property features two resort-style pool decks with swimming pools, sunbeds, private cabanas, full-service bars, and more. Families can take advantage of a sprawling playground, game room, and multi-sport simulator, while a state-of-the-art wellness facility offers dedicated spaces for cardio, Pilates, weight training, yoga, and additional fitness modalities. A full suite of on-demand services, including a 24/7 concierge, ensures every need is met with effortless sophistication.
The 216-acre Fisher Island, located just off Miami Beach and accessible only by ferry or private watercraft, is one of the nation’s most exclusive communities. The man-made island features a private golf course, beach and lavish amenities – including butler service and a members-only restaurant – and has long been home to Miami’s most notable figures, including railroad heir William K. Vanderbilt, as well as some of the region’s most high-profile real estate.
Since its launch in late 2022, The Residences at Six Fisher Island has generated over $500 million in sales, including two penthouses that sold for a combined $150 million. Remaining residences are priced from over $4,000 per square foot, with full completion of the development anticipated in 2026.
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM) is the property’s exclusive sales partner for Six Fisher Island. For more information, please visit 6-fisherisland.com.
