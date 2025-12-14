Gencom, Argent Ventures, and Highgate-Led Partnership Acquire The Intercontinental New York Times Square

"Highgate is thrilled to complete another significant investment in New York, and to partner with Gencom and Argent Ventures. Highgate has invested in New York across multiple cycles and multiple asset classes, and remains committed to fielding a best-in-class operating team in the market and delivering exceptional experiences for our guests and leading results for our partners. We are also excited to continue expanding our activities with IHG, and to lead this new chapter for the InterContinental New York Times Square."

Zach Berger, Principal