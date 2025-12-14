Louis Vuitton Announces Chase Infiniti, as New House Ambassador
Paris, December 11th 2025 - Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome American actress, Chase Infiniti, as its latest House Ambassador.
Chase Infiniti is swiftly ascending as a prominent figure in cinema and a multifaceted artist. Celebrated for her magnetic screen presence, she garnered attention for her performance in the David E. Kelley series Presumed Innocent (2024) and in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, One Battle After Another (2025). Her compelling performance has garnered her critical acclaim, including a 2025 Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Performer, nomination for Best Performance for Female Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for the 2026 Golden Globes and nomination for the Best Actress for the 2026 Critic’s Choice Award among others. With her upcoming role in The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, Chase’s trajectory mirrors the continuous evolution and timeless appeal of Louis Vuitton. Through her artistry, she brings to the House a rare balance of youthful dynamism and forward-looking vision.
Chase Infiniti perfectly embodies Louis Vuitton’s powerful and timeless femininity, reflecting the shared values that unite her with the House. Louis Vuitton and Chase Infiniti are nurturing a growing relationship since 2024, marked by Chase’s attendance at the last two Women’s runway shows — the Fall-Winter 2025 and Spring-Summer 2026 collections by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections, the latter presented at the Musée du Louvre last September. Additionally, at the world premiere of One Battle After Another movie, she wore a customed Louis Vuitton champagne satin hand-embroidered gown inspired by an archive from 1860. Her bond with the House continued to flourish more recently at the 5th Annual Academy Gala in Los Angeles, wearing a garment-dyed green silk taffeta bustier gown with overstitched pleats.
“I have watched Chase’s debut with genuine delight, I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays. Beyond her remarkable talent, she radiates an authenticity that is truly unforgettable."
Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections
Louis Vuitton looks forward to embarking on this collaborative adventure ahead with Chase Infiniti, whose radiant energy aligns perfectly with the House’s pursuit of excellence.
About Louis Vuitton
Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality and preserving biodiversity. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, beauty and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship.
