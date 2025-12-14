Picoteo: Bold Flavors, Vibrant Shareable Dining in Wynwood
With its mantra “Made to Share. Built to Stay,” Picoteo is set to bring a relaxed yet elevated dining destination to the heart of Wynwood. Currently open soft with limited reservations up for grabs, the restaurant and bar will officially open to the public for dinner service only on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Inspired by the vibrant flavors of Europe, Latin America, and the Mediterranean, Picoteo embodies the spirit of its Spanish namesake for “To pick, to share, to graze, to taste a little of everything,” with every plate crafted for sharing alongside great drinks and welcoming hospitality.
The menu is divided into extra small, small, and large plates – offering cold and warm appetizers, house-made pastas, and expertly prepared meats and fish. When the restaurant opens next month, guests can look forward to an array of shareable, seasonally-inspired dishes that showcase bold flavors and beautiful presentations. Small plate highlights include Snapper Crudo with Leche de Tigre, Jalapeño, and green apple; Cucumber Salad with lemon yogurt, dill, red onion, and cherry tomatoes; and Mushroom Croquetas with truffle aioli and prosciutto. Large plate highlights on offer are Beef Tenderloin with mashed potatoes; Bucatini with cacio e pepe, Pecorino Romano and soy-marinated egg, and Rigatoni with arrabbiata sauce, Calabrian chili and basil. Extra small plates encompass snacks like House Bread, Roasted Mushrooms, and Olives & Boquerones.
No menu is complete without a lineup of standout specialty desserts. At Picoteo, guests can indulge in Pistachio Basque Cheesecake, Velvet Espresso Flan, classic Almendrado, and Artisanal Gelato with flavors like Banana Split, Hazelnut, and Dulce de Leche Granizado.
An intimate bar, seating 16, offering guests a front-row seat to the restaurant’s beverage artistry and an ideal setting for Happy Hour, pre-dinner drinks, or a full evening joyfully spent at the counter.
The cocktail program features a creative take on classic cocktails as well as an impressive wine list. Highlights include the Velvet Daiquiri with rum, lime, simple syrup, and red wine; Dirty Chai Martini with vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and chai; and the Coco Cask Old Fashioned with coconut-washed bourbon, Demerara sugar, and bitters.
Guests can also enjoy a killer happy hour special daily from 5PM-7PM. The ever-changing menu will feature five small plates, along with a selection of wines, cocktails, and beers.
Thoughtfully designed throughout the space brings a fresh, cosmopolitan energy to the neighborhood, offering an inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a proper sit-down dinner, share appetizers with friends, or gather for pre- and post-dinner drinks.
Picoteo is located at 137 NW 26th Street in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. The restaurant will first offer dinner only from 5PM-11PM, with Sunday Brunch to follow. Advance reservations are available via . For more information and to stay updated on opening news, follow Picoteo.Miami. Telephone: (305) 873-9184.
