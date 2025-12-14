The First Fast-Casual Restaurant That Lets Diners Track Nutrition in Real Time Opens in New York

The ordering process at Matter is simple, effortlessly pairing the app with the restaurant, helping guests achieve real health and wellness results. When customers arrive at the fast-casual restaurant, they will be prompted to order through sleek in-store kiosks. The same ordering experience is available through the Matter Formula App, which is free and available to download on iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/matter-formula/id6745182506) and Android. Guests can select from preset plates or fully customize their meal by adjusting proteins, bases, or vegetables. As portions increase or decrease, both the nutrition facts and the price update instantly on screen. For example, a Grass-fed Miso Shredded Beef plate, with jasmine rice, harissa glazed carrots, tamari mushrooms and edamame, begins at 554 calories, 40g protein, $15.95 - but increasing the beef and reducing the rice updates the nutrition profile and adjusts the price on the spot. Matter offers a flexible experience with 19 seats available for dine-in guests as well as takeaway options, making it convenient for a quick health-focused meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.