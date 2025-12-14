The First Fast-Casual Restaurant That Lets Diners Track Nutrition in Real Time Opens in New York
New York, NY, November, 2025 - Matter (170 Crosby Street), a new innovative fast-casual restaurant and integrated app, will open on December 10th, with a goal to change the way diners eat. Designed to bring full transparency and control to everyday dining, Matter allows customers to build plates and see calorie and macronutrient updates instantly as they adjust portion sizes, giving diners the flexibility to order exactly what they want - and only as much as they need. Prices change in real time as well. It’s a first-of-its-kind dining experience designed to make healthy eating simple, personalized, and delicious.
Founded by Kevin Sekniqi (tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Ava Labs), Valeria Sekniqi, and Jon Sherman (hospitality veteran), Matter was created to solve a problem nearly everyone faces: not knowing the right amounts of food to eat in order to meet health and wellness goals. Inspired by their own personal wellness journeys, the founders recognized that maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires both access to high-quality ingredients and the ability to understand how calories and macronutrients affect everyday health.
“Matter offers a highly personalized, healthy dining experience. By showing people exactly what’s on their plate - and letting them adjust portions and nutrients to fit their goals - we’re giving diners real control over how food supports their lifestyle.”
Jon Sherman, Co-Founder
Bringing the tech-forward, future driven flagship restaurant model to New York, the new concept could impact the broader health and wellness landscape.
The ordering process at Matter is simple, effortlessly pairing the app with the restaurant, helping guests achieve real health and wellness results. When customers arrive at the fast-casual restaurant, they will be prompted to order through sleek in-store kiosks. The same ordering experience is available through the Matter Formula App, which is free and available to download on iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/matter-formula/id6745182506) and Android. Guests can select from preset plates or fully customize their meal by adjusting proteins, bases, or vegetables. As portions increase or decrease, both the nutrition facts and the price update instantly on screen. For example, a Grass-fed Miso Shredded Beef plate, with jasmine rice, harissa glazed carrots, tamari mushrooms and edamame, begins at 554 calories, 40g protein, $15.95 - but increasing the beef and reducing the rice updates the nutrition profile and adjusts the price on the spot. Matter offers a flexible experience with 19 seats available for dine-in guests as well as takeaway options, making it convenient for a quick health-focused meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Users create a profile with their age, sex, height, weight, and activity level, and the app calculates daily caloric and macronutrient needs. From there, manually log food, scan food label barcodes, sync with smart devices like Apple Watch or Google Health , or order through the app, with Matter meals automatically logged and tracked to their account. Review detailed reports to see eating patterns, track progress, reorder meals, or even “untrack” a plate ordered for someone else. Future updates will introduce social and community features, allowing users to share progress and motivation.
The app and restaurant cohesively work together to give customers a seamless ordering, tracking and logging experience so they can achieve their health goals.
Matter’s menu will focus on nutrient-dense, minimally processed food: wild-caught seafood, 100% grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken, pasture-raised eggs, plant-based proteins, fresh vegetables, healthy fats, and single-origin extra virgin olive oil. Highlights include: Mediterranean Chicken Plate - chicken breast, kale, jasmine rice, charred broccoli, tahini amba, sweet potato, chickpeas (677 cal, 54g protein, $15.95); Miso-Glazed Salmon Plate - sockeye salmon, tamari mushrooms, avocado, honey mustard, broccoli (558 cal, 37g protein, $18.50); Chipotle Chicken Fajita - spicy pulled chicken, beans, peppers, avocado, yogurt sauce ($16.60); Rainbow Veggie Plate - quinoa, sweet potato, broccoli, avocado, tahini amba, harissa carrots ($13.90).
The menu also features customizable smoothies that range from light and fruity to nutrient and protein packed and yogurt bowls, and protein-forward breakfasts like pasture-raised eggs bake and overnight oats. Pricing adjusts in real time based on how much protein, vegetables, or grains a diner adds or reduces. Other options include functional coffee (cold brew and drip coffee with add-ins like collagen peptides, MCTs, theanine and adaptogens) as well as low-calorie high protein ice cream (maple walnut and coffee).
Designed for anyone who wants food to match their lifestyle - whether it’s an athlete in training, a professional balancing long days, or someone preparing for major life milestones. It’s also perfect for everyday health maintenance: a quick meal that keeps energy steady, a post-workout plate that hits protein targets, or a personalized dinner without hidden ingredients. By combining clean, nutrient-rich food with an integrated digital platform, Matter will make it simple to eat well, stay on track with health goals, while enjoying globally inspired flavors.
