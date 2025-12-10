Upon The Palace Introduces a Holiday Menu that Brings Chinese Culinary Tradition to Tribeca’s Christmas Table
A New Holiday Tradition Emerges in Tribeca
New York has long embraced the ritual of enjoying Chinese cuisine on Christmas, yet Tribeca has historically lacked a destination that elevates this tradition with both cultural fidelity and luxury. Upon The Palace, opened earlier this year by Mogao Hospitality, fills that void with intention. The 90-seat jewel box draws inspiration from Qin Dynasty refinement, offering a setting that feels ceremonial enough for a holiday celebration while remaining warm and communal.
This year, the restaurant introduces a multi-course holiday menu that places Chinese culinary heritage at the center of New York’s festive dining landscape. With Christmas Day service fully open, Upon The Palace positions itself as one of Tribeca’s most polished and culturally resonant options for holiday dining.
Three Prix Fixe Journeys for the Season
Guests can choose from three prix fixe menus priced at 68 dollars, 88 dollars, and 108 dollars. Each path offers a structured yet indulgent tasting experience, complemented by a full à la carte menu designed for family-style dining. The combination allows groups to tailor their evening based on appetite, curiosity, and tradition.
The holiday menu balances crowd-pleasing favorites with symbolic dishes that carry cultural meaning, echoing the restaurant’s mission to introduce deeper culinary storytelling to the neighborhood.
Starters That Honor Seasonal Tradition
Among the opening courses, the Imperial Ginseng Chicken Consommé stands out. This traditional tonic soup is typically enjoyed around the holidays, known both for its clarity and its ritual significance. Its placement on the menu underscores the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity.
Other appetizers play with texture and seasonality:
Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli
Honey-Glazed BBQ Pork
Truffle Edamame
Prosciutto with Seasonal Fruit
Mini Spring Rolls
These starters set the tone for a celebratory evening that leans on generosity, shared plates, and the flavors that define Chinese banquet dining.
Mains Featuring Festive Symbolism and Contemporary Elegance
The main course offerings are where the holiday narrative intensifies. Red Lantern Crispy Duck, a dish symbolizing luck and prosperity, anchors the menu. Its presence during the Christmas season gives the celebration a distinctly cultural flourish.
Other mains include:
Szechuan Spicy Chicken
Braised Short Rib with Soy Glaze
Golden Garlic Shrimp
Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass
Black Truffle Mushroom Risotto
Roasted Herb Lamb Rack
Each dish speaks to the restaurant’s embrace of both classic Chinese preparations and globally influenced seasonal flavors.
Vegetarian and Staple Dishes with Refined Comfort
Vegetarian guests will find options that highlight the restaurant’s thoughtful approach to plant-forward dining. Kung Pao Tofu offers a satisfying heat, Stir-Fried Seasonal Greens bring balance to the table, and the Garden Vegetable Tart introduces a lighter, pastry-driven option.
Staple dishes round out the menu with familiarity and comfort:
Yangzhou Fried Rice
Garlic Butter Lo Mein
Steamed Jasmine Rice
These selections encourage family-style sharing, a hallmark of holiday meals across cultures.
Desserts with a Holiday Glow
The dessert trio offers a gentle sweetness to close the evening. The Mandarin Orange Panna Cotta introduces citrus brightness, while the Black Sesame Lava Cake brings a rich, molten texture that appeals to both traditional and contemporary palates. Matcha Tiramisu blends East and West, adding a playful twist to the classic Italian dessert.
A Holiday Experience Rooted in Heritage and Hospitality
Upon The Palace’s holiday menu arrives with a sense of ceremony that feels fitting for Christmas in New York. By pairing Qin Dynasty aesthetics with a menu steeped in tradition and symbolism, the restaurant offers a thoughtful alternative to typical holiday dining. This is Chinese cuisine envisioned through a luxury lens, delivered with authenticity and modern flair.
For Tribeca, it marks a new chapter in festive dining. For guests, it offers a way to honor holiday ritual while experiencing a richer, more expressive interpretation of Chinese culinary culture.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.