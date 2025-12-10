A table filled with holiday dishes and shared plates at Upon the Palace
A festive spread of holiday dishes showcasing Upon the Palace’s elevated Chinese culinary traditionsPhoto Courtesy of Upon The Palace
Food and Drink

Upon The Palace Introduces a Holiday Menu that Brings Chinese Culinary Tradition to Tribeca’s Christmas Table

The Qin Dynasty Inspired Restaurant Debuts Three Prix Fixe Experiences and Festive À La Carte Dishes for a Luxurious New York Holiday Dining Celebration
3 min read

A New Holiday Tradition Emerges in Tribeca

New York has long embraced the ritual of enjoying Chinese cuisine on Christmas, yet Tribeca has historically lacked a destination that elevates this tradition with both cultural fidelity and luxury. Upon The Palace, opened earlier this year by Mogao Hospitality, fills that void with intention. The 90-seat jewel box draws inspiration from Qin Dynasty refinement, offering a setting that feels ceremonial enough for a holiday celebration while remaining warm and communal.

This year, the restaurant introduces a multi-course holiday menu that places Chinese culinary heritage at the center of New York’s festive dining landscape. With Christmas Day service fully open, Upon The Palace positions itself as one of Tribeca’s most polished and culturally resonant options for holiday dining.

Scallops and tofu in chili oil garnished with caviar and herbs
Booth dining area with glowing carved-wood feature wall
Lobster claws and meat served over truffle fried rice

Three Prix Fixe Journeys for the Season

Guests can choose from three prix fixe menus priced at 68 dollars, 88 dollars, and 108 dollars. Each path offers a structured yet indulgent tasting experience, complemented by a full à la carte menu designed for family-style dining. The combination allows groups to tailor their evening based on appetite, curiosity, and tradition.

The holiday menu balances crowd-pleasing favorites with symbolic dishes that carry cultural meaning, echoing the restaurant’s mission to introduce deeper culinary storytelling to the neighborhood.

Chef carving Peking duck tableside at Upon the Palace
Chef prepares the restaurant’s signature Peking duck during tableside servicePhoto Courtesy of Upon The Palace

Starters That Honor Seasonal Tradition

Among the opening courses, the Imperial Ginseng Chicken Consommé stands out. This traditional tonic soup is typically enjoyed around the holidays, known both for its clarity and its ritual significance. Its placement on the menu underscores the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity.

Other appetizers play with texture and seasonality:

  • Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

  • Honey-Glazed BBQ Pork

  • Truffle Edamame

  • Prosciutto with Seasonal Fruit

  • Mini Spring Rolls

These starters set the tone for a celebratory evening that leans on generosity, shared plates, and the flavors that define Chinese banquet dining.

Crispy taro puffs garnished with microgreens on a white plate
Salmon tartare topped with caviar in a stemmed glass
Salmon-filled cucumber rolls garnished with roe and fresh herbs
A table filled with holiday dishes and shared plates at Upon the Palace
Where to Enjoy the Best Holiday Cocktails in South Florida 2025

Mains Featuring Festive Symbolism and Contemporary Elegance

The main course offerings are where the holiday narrative intensifies. Red Lantern Crispy Duck, a dish symbolizing luck and prosperity, anchors the menu. Its presence during the Christmas season gives the celebration a distinctly cultural flourish.

Other mains include:

  • Szechuan Spicy Chicken

  • Braised Short Rib with Soy Glaze

  • Golden Garlic Shrimp

  • Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass

  • Black Truffle Mushroom Risotto

  • Roasted Herb Lamb Rack

Each dish speaks to the restaurant’s embrace of both classic Chinese preparations and globally influenced seasonal flavors.

Spicy glazed shrimp layered on a scallion pancake with herbs
Sliced crispy duck with pancakes arranged on a serving platter
Honey walnut shrimp arranged with oranges, flowers, and candied walnuts

Vegetarian and Staple Dishes with Refined Comfort

Vegetarian guests will find options that highlight the restaurant’s thoughtful approach to plant-forward dining. Kung Pao Tofu offers a satisfying heat, Stir-Fried Seasonal Greens bring balance to the table, and the Garden Vegetable Tart introduces a lighter, pastry-driven option.

Staple dishes round out the menu with familiarity and comfort:

  • Yangzhou Fried Rice

  • Garlic Butter Lo Mein

  • Steamed Jasmine Rice

These selections encourage family-style sharing, a hallmark of holiday meals across cultures.

Bowl of creamy mapo tofu garnished with sliced scallions
Silky mapo tofu topped with scallions and chili saucePhoto Courtesy of Upon The Palace

Desserts with a Holiday Glow

The dessert trio offers a gentle sweetness to close the evening. The Mandarin Orange Panna Cotta introduces citrus brightness, while the Black Sesame Lava Cake brings a rich, molten texture that appeals to both traditional and contemporary palates. Matcha Tiramisu blends East and West, adding a playful twist to the classic Italian dessert.

A Holiday Experience Rooted in Heritage and Hospitality

Dining room with red chairs and gold decorative columns
The main dining room showcases bold red seating and intricate Qin dynasty motifsPhoto Courtesy of Upon The Palace

Upon The Palace’s holiday menu arrives with a sense of ceremony that feels fitting for Christmas in New York. By pairing Qin Dynasty aesthetics with a menu steeped in tradition and symbolism, the restaurant offers a thoughtful alternative to typical holiday dining. This is Chinese cuisine envisioned through a luxury lens, delivered with authenticity and modern flair.

For Tribeca, it marks a new chapter in festive dining. For guests, it offers a way to honor holiday ritual while experiencing a richer, more expressive interpretation of Chinese culinary culture.
A table filled with holiday dishes and shared plates at Upon the Palace
Holiday Movie Destinations Guide 2025: Travel Experiences Inspired by Your Favorite Festive Films

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Drinks
Food
News
Holidays
Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com