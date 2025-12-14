The Tank Brewing Co. Celebrates a Record-Breaking 9th Annual “Tank Beer Run,” Raising Funds for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
MIAMI, FL (Wednesday, December 10, 2025) — The Tank Brewing Co. hosted the successful ninth edition of the Tank Beer Run this past Saturday, December 6, 2025, at its Miami brewery. The event brought together runners, families, and craft beer enthusiasts from across South Florida, once again solidifying its place as one of the region’s most notable community events.
This year, in partnership with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, the 2025 run continued its tradition of giving back by donating 100% of proceeds to support world-class pediatric care for children and families across South Florida. Participants also contributed toys to the hospital’s annual Toy Drive, helping brighten the holiday season for local patients.
The 5K delivered an unforgettable experience filled with live music, food-by-the-bite, games, dancing, and access to 18 freshly brewed beers on tap at The Tank Brewing Co. Runners were welcomed at the finish line with a commemorative race t-shirt, cigar, finisher medal, and a complimentary beer.
This year’s turnout marked one of the event’s strongest to date, underscoring South Florida’s passion for fitness, community, and great beer. The Tank Beer Run continues to grow year after year, strengthening its mission of bringing people together through craft, camaraderie, and compassion.
Event Sponsors
The success of the 2025 run was made possible by the generous support of:
Family Tobacco Traders • Plasencia Cigars • Romeo y Julieta • Amerant Bank • Ryder Trucks (Robert & Melly Sanchez) • Gold Coast Beverages • GMCVB • Bunda • Imperial Freight • Ocean Mazda • Legendary Fitness • Agency 44 • We Run Miami • TD Bank • Universal Pallets • MBF Healthcare • Custom Protection Security • Acentria Insurance • We Run Miami • Agency 44
As The Tank Brewing Co. looks ahead, the brewery remains committed to uplifting local organizations, fostering meaningful community connections, and celebrating Miami’s unfiltered spirit — one run, one beer, and one impact at a time.
