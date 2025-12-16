Monte-Carlo Fashion Week Award 2026 To Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio: Fashion Excellence Between Innovation, Research, And Sustainability
Monte-Carlo, 16/12/25 – Monte-Carlo Fashion Week confirms its position as an international platform for the fashion of the future, where style, research, and sustainability meet. The Principality of Monaco's official event offers designers and brands a unique space to explore new visions of the fashion industry.
True to the mission of the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode, the 2026 edition promotes contemporary fashion based on creativity, ethics, and awareness, giving space to a new generation of talents oriented towards an inclusive and sustainable future.
"Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2026 represents a meeting point between creativity, research, and responsibility," emphasizes Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of MCFW and Chambre Monégasque de la Mode. "With this award, we celebrate those who transform entrepreneurial vision into a concrete positive impact on society."
The highlight of the edition will be the presentation of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week Award 2026 to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Chief Strategy Officer of EssilorLuxottica, President of Ray-Ban, and President of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation Italy. His leadership, in fact, integrates industrial innovation, social responsibility, and modern governance, promoting universal access to good vision.
"This recognition", commented Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, "confirms the solidity of the path we have undertaken and gives us further impetus. Receiving it in Monte-Carlo, a place I have been deeply attached to since childhood, makes it even more significant. We will continue to put people, innovation, responsibility, and accessibility at the heart of our work."
The official awards ceremony will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Monte-Carlo, as part of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week.
