Hublot Marks 20 Years of the Big Bang with a High-Style Miami Art Week Celebration

Hublot has a way of turning moments into milestones, and on December 5 the Maison did exactly that inside Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION. The luxury Swiss watchmaker closed out the 20th Anniversary year of its iconic Big Bang with an immersive celebration that fused watchmaking, art, design, and music in a distinctly Miami fashion. I walked in knowing this would be one of Art Week’s anchor events. By the end of the night, it was clear Hublot had delivered something that matched the legacy it was honoring.