Hublot Marks 20 Years of the Big Bang with a High-Style Miami Art Week Celebration
Hublot has a way of turning moments into milestones, and on December 5 the Maison did exactly that inside Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION. The luxury Swiss watchmaker closed out the 20th Anniversary year of its iconic Big Bang with an immersive celebration that fused watchmaking, art, design, and music in a distinctly Miami fashion. I walked in knowing this would be one of Art Week’s anchor events. By the end of the night, it was clear Hublot had delivered something that matched the legacy it was honoring.
A Big Bang Anniversary Worth the Spotlight
The evening opened inside the multi level venue with festive music moving through the space, and guests weaving between displays of archival Big Bang timepieces. Seeing twenty years of innovation lined up as sculptural objects gave the anniversary real dimension. The collection reflected not only the evolution of the Big Bang, but also the way Hublot has consistently positioned itself at the intersection of art and high horology.
The crowd carried that same artistic edge. Notable guests included Tyriq Withers, Khalid, Leon Bridges, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Swae Lee, and Ty Dolla $ign. Each corner of Basement felt like its own pocket of creative energy, and the conversations across the room were shaped by people who understand cultural influence through design, performance, and style.
50 Cent Takes the Stage in a One of One Hublot
The night’s defining moment arrived when 50 Cent stepped onto the stage for a headline performance. The space shifted immediately. He wore a bespoke one of one Hublot created specifically for the occasion with colors honoring his character in the upcoming Street Fighter film. The dial featured a gold chess piece nodding to his Le Chemin du Roi champagne brand, and the caseback carried the engraving “50 cent.” It felt like a watch built not just for the performance, but as a narrative object tying together the brand, the artist, and the film’s cultural moment.
Introducing the Big Bang Street Art Collection
Hublot used the evening to unveil the Big Bang Street Art Collection, a limited edition series that reflects the Maison’s ongoing relationship with contemporary art. Crafted in matte finished cracked composite concrete and illuminated with vivid painting and UV reactive luminova accents, the watches looked like wearable sculptures under the venue’s lighting. The four colorways each carried a different personality, though all were powered by Hublot’s in-house Meca 10 movement. It was a reminder that Hublot’s artistic experimentation always comes backed by serious mechanical substance.
Walking past the cases, I found myself returning to look at the details again. The textures, the concrete finish, the way the luminova accents activated under UV light. It felt very Miami Art Week, but also very Hublot: unexpected materials, fearless design, technical mastery.
Music and Culture Close Out the Night
As the celebration carried forward, Mattia Vitale of MEDUZA took over the decks and shifted the evening into its closing chapter. The energy grew louder, the dance floor filled, and the anniversary took on a celebratory rhythm that folded craft, culture, and nightlife into one space.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.