Miami Beach Welcomes Cotoletta’s Second Location, an Italian Restaurant Bringing the Humanity Back to Hospitality

To deepen Cotoletta’s connection to the vibrant energy of Miami Beach, the team is introducing a new beverage program centered around a collection of Signature Cocktails. Fresh, bright reinterpretations of Italian classics inspired by the restaurant’s Italian soul, the character of Cotoletta SoFi, and the modern spirit of South Beach, the program offers drinks that are both contemporary and deeply rooted in tradition. The menu will feature Italian classics such as Campari and Limoncello. The Limoncello pairs perfectly as it has the same combination found in the cotoletta itself, served with lemon. Additionally, the Cotoletta team will be debuting a rosemary-based non-alcoholic cocktail.