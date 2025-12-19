Miami Beach Welcomes Cotoletta’s Second Location, an Italian Restaurant Bringing the Humanity Back to Hospitality
Miami, FL - December 18, 2025 – Cotoletta, the charming Italian bistro known for its iconic Veal Milanese, will expand to Miami Beach’s beloved South of Fifth neighborhood. Opening on December 22nd, the restaurant marks the second Cotoletta location following the success of its Coconut Grove debut created by 84 Magic Hospitality partners Ignacio Lopez Mancisidor and Mattia Cicognani. Their mission remains at the heart of the brand, to restore the human touch and soulful experience that many feel has been lost in today’s hospitality industry.
After Cotoletta’s debut in Coconut Grove, the restaurant has won over the hearts of the local Miami community and beyond. Over the past year, the restaurant has become a gathering place for multigenerational families, often welcoming five or six generations at a single table, all sharing the same beloved dish. At the core of Cotoletta’s success is its unwavering authenticity, deeply rooted in Italian tradition. Now, more than ever, Cotoletta is ready for its next chapter of growth and expansion.
“We are excited to bring Cotoletta to South of Fifth,” says Cicognani, co-founder of 84 Magic Hospitality. “Opening a second location on the Beach allows us to reach more guests in one of Miami’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”
Located in Miami Beach on 840 1st Street, Cotoletta offers a dining experience that blends tradition with simplicity. For a total of $90, two diners can enjoy a selection of fresh, seasonal antipasti followed by the signature dish—Veal or Cotoletta alla Milanese on the bone, delicately cooked with rosemary and lemon zest. To elevate the experience, diners can choose from three classic sides: Homemade Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico, house fries, or a crisp arugula, heritage tomato, and Parmigiano Reggiano salad.
Desserts, priced at $14, maintain the same Italian authenticity, with options like a decadent flourless chocolate cake, cheesecake with raspberry coulis, and Cotoletta’s signature Vanilla Affogato Supreme, where rich Italian gelato meets the bold flavors of a double espresso.
To complete the Italian dining journey, the wine list has been carefully curated. “We’ve selected wines that we would personally drink back home in Northern Italy,” says Cicognani. The red option is a Chianti Classico from a small, family-owned vineyard, known for its deep, unmistakable Sangiovese aroma. For a lighter touch, the white wine is a bright, refreshing Vermentino, designed to complement the zest of the cotoletta on warm Miami evenings. Artisanal Italian beers and fresh fruit Prosecco aperitifs will also be available to create a well-rounded, yet unpretentious experience.
To deepen Cotoletta’s connection to the vibrant energy of Miami Beach, the team is introducing a new beverage program centered around a collection of Signature Cocktails. Fresh, bright reinterpretations of Italian classics inspired by the restaurant’s Italian soul, the character of Cotoletta SoFi, and the modern spirit of South Beach, the program offers drinks that are both contemporary and deeply rooted in tradition. The menu will feature Italian classics such as Campari and Limoncello. The Limoncello pairs perfectly as it has the same combination found in the cotoletta itself, served with lemon. Additionally, the Cotoletta team will be debuting a rosemary-based non-alcoholic cocktail.
This will be the fourth restaurant in the United States by the 84 Magic Hospitality team. As experts in the different categories of restaurant business - what they all share in common is to bring the human touch back to hospitality.
“Cotoletta is all about our neighbors and locals,” said Mancisidor. “The host will remember your name, your waiter will ask about your recent trip and you will run into your friends for a casual night out.”
With unyielding work, the two partners, alongside designer Eduardo Suarez are bringing Cotoletta to the beach for more of the city to enjoy. With 80 seats, indoor and outdoor, the space is designed to mimic the food - A classic Italian bistro found in Italy, where warmth, conviviality and a sense of home emulates.
