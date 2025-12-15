A Christmas Worth Reserving: Holiday Dining Guides Across Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City

As the holiday calendar turns toward December, dining rooms across the United States step into a different rhythm. Menus become more intentional, reservations more coveted, and the act of gathering around the table takes on added meaning. From white-tablecloth institutions to design-forward restaurants leaning into seasonal traditions, Christmas dining in America’s major cities is about care, craft, and atmosphere.

This story-driven listicle brings together four of our most-read holiday dining guides, each capturing how a different city interprets Christmas through food. Consider this your curated starting point, whether you are planning ahead, traveling for the holidays, or simply indulging in a little seasonal inspiration.