Atlantis Paradise Island Announces New Culinary Highlights, Luxury Retail Additions, and Expanded Wellness Enhancements

Already recognized for offering the premier shopping experience in the Caribbean, Atlantis is expanding its luxury retail portfolio with a curated mix of new boutiques and specialty stores. Now open, the Tiffany & Co. boutique is custom-designed to reflect Atlantis’ unique sense of place – showcasing the brand’s iconic collections within a setting inspired by the ocean environment and the resort’s vibrant marine life. Additional upcoming openings include a Lalique boutique featuring exquisite crystal jewelry and art pieces, and the celebrated Dylan’s Candy Bar in Marina Village, which will entice visitors with an impressive array of confections and candy-inspired gifts. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the arrival of Vineyard Vines, while fragrance lovers will soon explore the distinguished scents of Creed perfumes. The recently opened Jacquemus boutique – celebrated for its modern architectural aesthetic – adds a contemporary edge to the resort’s ever-evolving retail mix.