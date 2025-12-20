Huizenga Park Reopens: Fort Lauderdale's Revitalized Riverfront Gem Unveiled
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (December 12, 2025) — Downtown Fort Lauderdale will celebrate the grand reopening of Huizenga Park on January 24–25, 2026, marking a new chapter for the city’s signature riverfront destination. The transformation, a partnership between the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Huizenga Park Foundation, reintroduces this iconic space as a modern, connected, and welcoming centerpiece for the community.
Once a quiet green space along the New River, Huizenga Park has been redesigned into a vibrant, walkable hub that brings people together for recreation, dining, and culture. The two-year redesign, led by global architecture and landscape firm Perkins&Will and built by MBR Construction, Inc., introduces an open lawn, shaded seating, dedicated play spaces for kids and dogs, and contemporary landscaping that frame panoramic river views and reflect Fort Lauderdale’s waterfront identity.
“The vision behind Huizenga Park has always been to create a public space that belongs to the people of Fort Lauderdale. Walking through the redesigned park, it’s clear this space will serve our community in meaningful ways. Huizenga Park now offers everything downtown Fort Lauderdale deserves – a place for connection, engagement, and enjoyment.”
Jenni Morejon, President and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale DDA
Huizenga Park covers 3.6 acres of revitalized open space, designed as a series of distinctive outdoor “rooms” that serve as Fort Lauderdale’s backyard, living room, and dining room. The $15 million renovation features a range of new amenities, including a children’s play moundscape, Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s first dog run, the restored Spirit of Fort Lauderdale Fountain, and expanded shaded seating along the river. Visitors can experience two new public art installations by renowned artists Manolo Valdés and Cey Adams. A cool respite from the city, the park’s landscaping has been fully refreshed with over 13,500 new plants spanning 58 species and 88 new shade trees, creating a lush, welcoming environment for daily enjoyment.
“As someone who has lived and worked downtown for years, I’ve seen how vital public spaces are to the life of our community. The renewed Huizenga Park brings fresh energy to the heart of the city, with lush green spaces that invite people to linger, connect, and enjoy the riverfront. That vibrancy supports nearby restaurants, shops, and offices, strengthening our local economy and reflecting the bright future of our city.”
Charlie Ladd, Owner of Barron Real Estate and DDA Board Member
Dining at the park will be anchored by Sweetwaters, a full-service waterfront restaurant developed by the team behind Miami’s acclaimed Rusty Pelican, expected to open in the fall of 2026. Operated by Specialty Restaurants Corporation (SRC), the concept was designed by ICRAVE, a Journey studio, and JVB Architect, LLC to blend modern coastal architecture with the surrounding landscape, creating an indoor-outdoor environment that enhances the park’s riverfront experience.
In addition to the new restaurant, the park will feature a concession program showcasing local food concepts and small businesses. The first partner, Mr. Smash Burgers, is launching a branded food stand that will bring its popular gourmet burgers to Huizenga Park. This marks the start of a local culinary lineup designed to activate the park throughout the day. Alongside Sweetwaters, which broke ground in November, the concession program will create a lively and approachable dining experience that reflects Fort Lauderdale’s growing food scene while supporting local entrepreneurs.
Grand Reopening Celebration
The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration on Saturday, January 24th, and Sunday, January 25th, featuring a weekend of events highlighting the park’s new design, amenities, and programming. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by MBR Construction, Inc., will be led by six-time Emmy winner Laurie Jennings, a former TV news reporter and anchor and highly respected figure across South Florida.
Saturday’s festivities begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from city and community leaders from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., followed by guided park tours and a programming showcase until 2:00 p.m. The showcase will spotlight the park’s three programming pillars: Arts & Culture, Health & Wellness, and Dogs & Pets, developed in partnership with local organizations and sponsors. Visitors are invited to return in the evening for a movie on the lawn at 6:00 p.m.
The celebration continues on Sunday with the Sunny Side Up Market from noon to 4:00 p.m., with an 11:00 a.m. yoga session and a guided meditation at sunset to officially welcome the community back to its riverfront park. Regular programming in the park will begin Tuesday, January 27th.
“From the start, this project has been driven by the community’s vision and dedication. The reopening of Huizenga Park reflects what can be achieved when residents, organizations, and leaders come together to create a space that brings people closer and strengthens downtown’s identity.”
Steve Hudson, Chairman of the Huizenga Park Foundation
The park’s renewal was made possible through a public-private-philanthropic partnership that brought together the City of Fort Lauderdale, the State of Florida, the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority, and private donors. In total, more than $15 million was invested to transform Huizenga Park and establish a sustainable funding model for its long-term maintenance and operations under the stewardship of the Fort Lauderdale DDA.
“Huizenga Park now stands as a central destination where the city’s residents and visitors can come together. Its reopening is a clear example of how strategic investment in public spaces enhances community life and preserves the energy, spirit, and character that make Fort Lauderdale unique.”
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis
The park’s renewal is a significant milestone in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s ongoing transformation into one of the nation’s most dynamic urban centers. Downtown generates a $43 billion annual economic impact, representing one-third of Broward County’s output and a quarter of its jobs, while embracing growth in tech, innovation, and hospitality. This revitalization, along with projects like the restored War Memorial Auditorium at Holiday Park and the new DC Alexander Park on the beach, reaffirms the city’s commitment to walkable, connected spaces that integrate art, nature, and community.
