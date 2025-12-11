Three-Story Estate in the Sky Unveiled at Villa Miami in Edgewater
MIAMI - Marking one of the most ambitious residences ever brought to market in the city, Villa Miami unveils a 15,000-square-foot, three-story estate in the sky. Conceptualized by acclaimed interior designer Vicky Charles of Charles & Co., the waterfront triplex crowns the top of the 56-story tower. Villa Miami is under construction, on track for delivery late 2027.
Developed by Terra (David Martin), One Thousand Group (Kevin Venger, Louis Birdman, Michael Konig), and Major Food Group (Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, Alex Pirez), Villa Miami fuses bold architecture with five-star hospitality in a highly curated, low-density setting of just 70 residences. The 650-foot-tall waterfront condominium is set to become a new architectural landmark on Biscayne Bay, featuring a rooftop helipad and a distinctive copper-colored exoskeleton designed by ODP Architects.
“This triplex design represents the caliber of residences the new Miami market is craving,” said David Martin, CEO of Terra. “Vicky Charles is behind some of the world’s most elegant private estates, and she brings a level of sophistication rarely seen in Miami. Her design for this residence is worldly, timeless, and unlike anything else in the city. This residence delivers the scale and privacy of a single-family home across three floors in the sky.”
Charles drew inspiration from mid-century Italian villas and Biscayne Bay. An AD100 designer with a client roster that includes the Beckhams, the Clooneys, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, Charles brings a signature sense of warmth and depth to Villa, her first-ever Miami condo tower project. Upon entry, a sculptural spiral staircase makes a dramatic statement, complemented by diamond-patterned stone, ambient lighting, and hand-applied plaster walls.
“Every aspect of this project is deeply personal to us,” said Charles. “We approached every detail through the lens of luxury, incorporating distinctive marbles, custom patterns, and highly curated amenity offerings.”
Priced at $55 million, the fully finished and furnished three-story residence designed by Vicky Charles spans 12,752 interior square feet and 2,069 square feet of exterior space, including a 185-square-foot private entry foyer. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, and four private terraces, along with estate-scale amenities: two full kitchens, a private pool, gym, sauna, steam room, massage room, office, staff quarters, private elevator, and two laundry rooms, all elevated high above Biscayne Bay.
The first level includes the dramatic spiral staircase framed by two-story bay views, the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms, a dual-vanity marble bath, office, family room, two terraces, and a walk-in closet connected to a laundry room. A corner study with a built-in bar and a rec room with a copper-detailed marble bar complete the floor.
Dedicated to entertaining, the second floor unveils a chef’s kitchen flowing into the great room, formal dining space, and waterfront terrace. A hidden butler’s kitchen, wine cellar, and staff quarters enhance functionality.
The top level is a full-service wellness and leisure deck featuring a bayfront infinity pool, gym, sauna, steam and massage room, lounge, billiards room, bar, and two covered outdoor areas.
“This residence embodies the pinnacle of luxury entertainment,” added Charles. “It’s a defining feature that sets this space apart as truly one-of-a-kind.”
“This triplex really reflects where Miami’s market is today,” said Kevin Venger of One Thousand Group. “Buyers are looking for ultra-luxury homes with space, privacy, and a true sense of lifestyle—and that’s exactly what we’ve created here. Vicky’s design brings it all together beautifully, making this a one-of-a-kind residence that speaks to how people want to live in Miami now.”
Villa Miami has attracted strong interest from both domestic and international buyers, with residents hailing from the Northeast, California, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The building appeals to a high net worth demographic that includes professional athletes, CEOs, and top executives in finance and tech, reflecting South Florida’s evolving buyer profile. Miami has become a go-to destination for billionaires, tech moguls, and finance executives, fueling a wave of record-breaking real estate deals and establishing the city as home to some of the country’s wealthiest individuals, including Jeff Bezos and Ken Griffin.
The tower also marks the first branded residential tower by Major Food Group, the acclaimed team behind CARBONE, ZZ’s Club, and Dirty French. The group has curated every aspect of the resident experience, from interiors to culinary programming. At the heart of the tower is The Copper Club, a three-level private amenity suite with private dining, lounges, screening room, salon, wellness facilities, and a rooftop helipad. On the ground floor, a waterfront restaurant by Major Food Group will offer residents VIP access and priority seating.
Terra and One Thousand Group have come together as partners for the first time to present Villa Miami. Led by David Martin, Terra recently delivered Five Park Miami Beach and Mr. C Residences Coconut Grove, and has previously completed residential developments including the Renzo Piano-designed Eighty Seven Park, the Rem Koolhaas/OMA-designed Park Grove, and the Bjarke Ingels-designed Grove at Grand Bay towers. One Thousand Group’s portfolio includes the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum tower, Ten Museum Park, and Regalia on the Ocean.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.