Kips Bay Decorator Show House Claims Two Properties for Upcoming Palm Beach Show House for the First Time Ever
Palm Beach, FL (December 15, 2025) - The Kips Bay Decorator Show House, the nation’s foremost design event benefiting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, has unveiled its ninth annual Palm Beach edition will be hosted at two remarkable homes for the first time ever. The homes include 3410 North Flagler Drive in the Northwood Shores neighborhood, as well as a property across the street. Opening to the public on Wednesday, February 25th for a month-long run, the iconic showcase serves as the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s signature fundraising initiative, and supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, helping to advance essential programs for local youth.
“We’re honored to bring the Show House back to West Palm Beach for its ninth year. The unwavering generosity of this community continues to move us. Their support fuels the programs that uplift our youth and open doors to brighter futures.”
Daniel Quintero, Executive Director of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club
3410 North Flagler Drive, “The Intracoastal House,” an extraordinary waterfront estate, spans roughly 4,500 square feet, with five generous bedrooms and five full bathrooms, all designed to maximize light and comfort. The residence includes a sprawling primary suite with a massive walk-in closet, a sauna, and a dedicated movie room. The property also boasts 150 feet of water frontage, a private dock with three boat slips and lifts, a 50‑foot pool overlooking the water, a hot tub, fire pit, summer kitchen, outdoor shower, and a bar and entertainment setup. With unobstructed intracoastal views, indoor/outdoor flow, and resort‑like features, this home is the perfect location for the most stunning showcase yet.
In a first for the event, designers will also transform a second residence across the street, dubbed “The Palm Cottage.” This charming turnkey home features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a sunroom, and a fenced backyard, creating a warm, inviting retreat just steps away and perfectly suited for hosting guests.
“Each year, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House demonstrates the extraordinary impact that creativity and community can have on young lives. We are especially thrilled for this year’s first-ever showcase across two remarkable homes. This expansion reflects the incredible momentum of the event and the generosity of our supporters. Together, we’re ensuring that local children have access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive.”
Jaene Miranda, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County
For nearly half a century, top interior designers have come together to raise more than $33 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach Chair is Steele Marcoux, with Jonathan Savage and Billy Ceglia serving as Vice Chairs.
For more information and to stay tuned for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach designer and sponsor announcement, please visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.
