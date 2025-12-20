Luxury Key Largo Estate Hits Market for $11.38 Million with Stunning Waterfront Views
MIAMI, FL (December 12, 2025) – Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group, consistently ranked the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S., and Stribling of Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. are pleased to announce they have listed the Key Largo custom-built, waterfront estate owned by Sergio Velikopoljski, president of TRI-TECH Construction, for $11.38 million. The architectural masterpiece, situated on a 7,300-square-foot point lot at the coveted tip of Adam’s Cut Waterway, is located at 180 Pompano Drive, Key Largo, FL 33037.
Eber and Stribling are representing Velikopoljski. Boasting panoramic views that open directly to Largo Sound, the 3,723-square-foot residence, with 167 feet of water frontage, is an iconic piece of Keys history and offers direct ocean access.
The two-story elevated estate features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. Its superior construction includes a triple-poured concrete roof, eight inches of concrete between levels, internal elevator to all floors, top-tier Italian La Finestra hurricane impact windows and doors, Shell Reef honed limestone floors, and concealed-hinge custom doors.
The main level welcomes with an elegant entry foyer boasting waterway views. Natural light pours into the magnificent living room, which is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, a remote-controlled drop-down TV, stone accent wall, and sleek wet bar, all opening to an expansive wraparound terrace overlooking Adam’s Cut. An open dining area seamlessly leads to the sleek chef’s kitchen, which directly opens to the terrace and features a backlit polished Plume Quartz waterfall island, JennAir gas cooktop, integrated refrigeration, and Liebherr wine cooler.
In addition, the main level includes three bedrooms, comprising a junior suite with private balcony and spacious spa-style bathroom, plus two additional ensuite guest rooms; a designer powder room, and laundry room.
The private principal suite spans the second floor. Opening to a private waterfront terrace with a rooftop infinity pool complete with swim-up bar, Jacuzzi, ambient lighting, and a cascading water feature, the principal suite features a high-pitched ceiling, midnight bar, elevated bed platform, flexible bonus room, and a spa-inspired bath.
Highlights of the ground level include a grand covered terrace with summer kitchen with Lynx grill, salt-chlorinated pool, teak-clad ceilings, standalone bar, cabana bath, and lounge areas overlooking the waterfront. A 77-foot private dock (permitting in progress) for a 30,000-pound boat lift with dedicated water and electric pedestal offers a swimming/sunning platform. The brick-lined, temperature-controlled 100-bottle wine cellar with a decanting area is another stunning feature of the estate.
The residence is equipped with a Generac whole-house propane generator and an outdoor security camera surveillance system. Both pools and the Jacuzzi have heater/chiller units.
“Merging the ultimate in luxury with a relaxing Florida Keys lifestyle, this beautiful estate’s location in Key Largo is situated within unmatched natural beauty, just an hour from Miami. Residents enjoy year-round outdoor living with shimmering clear waters, world-class diving and fishing, and more.”
Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group
“This iconic waterfront estate is more than a home — it is an architectural masterpiece built to extraordinary standards of strength, beauty, and design. Offering luxurious appointments, incredible views, an exceptional sprawling lot on the sought-after tip of Adam’s Cut Waterway and much more, it is an ideal find for the right luxury buyer seeking the ultimate Keys lifestyle.”
Sally Stribling of Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
