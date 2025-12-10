How Private Airports Are Rewriting the Luxury Ski Home Market

Convenience is the luxury travelers are chasing, and East Village delivers it with rare efficiency. The resort sits just 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, where private aviation is notably easy. Buyers also fly in and out of Heber City, a private airport just 10 minutes from the resort that accommodates most aircraft sizes. The appeal is simple. Travelers can arrive without a fixed timetable, bypass commercial constraints and head directly into the mountains with minimal transition. Provo Airport and even Evanston, Wyoming offer additional access points that widen the net of convenience.