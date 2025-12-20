New Aquatic Fitness Experiences at Grand Velas Los Cabos for New Year, New You
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (December 11, 2025) - Grand Velas Los Cabos debuts new water wellness programming onsite. As wellness-conscious travelers increasingly seek unique, results-driven experiences that complement their vacation goals, Grand Velas Los Cabos answers with five specialized aquatic classes designed to detoxify, strengthen, and rejuvenate the body that harnesses the natural resistance and therapeutic benefits of water. The aquatic fitness trend has gained significant momentum in wellness circles due to its multiple physiological benefits. Water-based exercise provides natural resistance in all directions, increasing caloric burn by up to 25% compared to land-based activities, while the hydrostatic pressure of water enhances circulation and reduces inflammation. The buoyancy effect decreases body weight by approximately 90%, allowing for intensive training without the joint stress associated with traditional workouts.
The Aquatic Fitness Collection includes:
Ocean-View Aqua Cycling (40 minutes) – A high-intensity, low-impact cardiovascular workout performed on submerged stationary cycles. This dynamic class leverages water resistance to burn calories, tone muscles, and promote detoxification, all while participants enjoy panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. The aquatic environment reduces joint stress by up to 90% compared to traditional cycling, making it accessible for all fitness levels.
Signature Floating Mat Core Sculpt (35 minutes) – The resort's most popular class challenges participants to perform full-body interval training on individual, unstable water mats. Every movement hyper-engages the core, abs, legs, and glutes as the body works to maintain balance on the shifting surface. This innovative approach accelerates functional strength development while delivering an engaging, playful workout.
High-Resistance Aqua Glutes & Power (40 minutes) – A targeted lower-body sculpting session utilizing professional-grade resistance bands in the pool. Structured as a dynamic circuit with 20-second work intervals and 10-second rest periods, this class focuses on shaping and strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and legs while minimizing impact on joints and connective tissue.
Floating Mat Pilates: Strength & Serenity (40 minutes) – A fusion of traditional Pilates principles and aquatic instability training. Performed entirely on a floating mat, this class uses body weight and water resistance to execute precise, controlled movements that enhance flexibility, improve posture, and build deep core stabilization in a meditative water environment.
Dynamic Aqua Core Stability (40 minutes) – An advanced core conditioning class conducted on a stable water surface, specifically targeting the obliques, lower back, and abdominal muscles. Focused movements combined with natural water resistance improve trunk stability and functional strength essential for daily movement and athletic performance.
All Aquatic Fitness Experience classes are included in the all-inclusive rate at Grand Velas Los Cabos and are led by certified aquatic fitness instructors trained in the latest water-based training methodologies. Classes are offered multiple times throughout the week on a first-come, first-served basis and do not require a reservation. Guests can view the full program, which is subject to seasonal changes, by consulting their private concierge. For more information about Grand Velas Los Cabo, please visit https://loscabos.grandvelas.com.
