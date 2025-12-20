Pininfarina Unveils Vitra: A New Architectural Icon in Miami
Miami, FL. — December 19th, 2025 — Pininfarina proudly announces the official opening of Vitra by Pininfarina, marking the completion of another landmark architectural project and reinforcing the long-standing relationship between Pininfarina and developer GT Home, following the successful collaboration on the iconic Yachthouse by Pininfarina development. Vitra now stands fully realized and ready to welcome the public, marking Pininfarina’s third designed building in the region and further strengthening its growing architectural presence in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.
Vitra is Pininfarina’s first mixed-use tower in the city, conceived as a single, coherent architectural gesture. A continuous aluminum frame wraps the building, clearly defining the transition between the public commercial base and the exclusive residential volumes above. This frame gives the tower a strong identity while connecting two sides of an urban block with visual and spatial continuity, positioning Vitra as a new urban catalyst within the city center.
Defined by a high-performance continuous glass façade, Vitra maximizes natural light throughout the residential units, enhancing wellbeing and visual comfort while ensuring thermal performance and wind resistance, while framing unparalleled views of the coastline. Glass becomes a defining material of the project, reinforcing openness, transparency, and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.
The project reflects a macro-object approach, a lesson drawn from Pininfarina’s industrial design heritage, where architecture is treated as a single, refined object; essential, elegant, and timeless. This philosophy is fully expressed in the residential common areas and amenities that include bespoke elements such as the custom-designed lobby lounge chairs, created exclusively for Vitra
. “As a reflection of our architectural design ecosystem, the lounge chair extends the architecture into a human scale; where form, comfort, and space elegantly converge.” Said Paolo Trevisan, Pininfarina of America’s SVP of Design.
At the top of the tower, the rooftop sky lounge offers one of the most exceptional views in Balneário Camboriú, with panoramic vistas over the city, land, ocean, and the bay, an iconic space that crowns the building and elevates the residential experience.
Vitra has received international recognition for its architectural excellence, including the American Architecture Award from the Chicago Athenaeum and the German Design Award for Excellent Communications Design – Architecture, confirming its status as a benchmark project within the urban and architectural fabric of the city.
"Vitra is the result of a shared vision between Pininfarina and GT Home, built on trust, design excellence, and a long-term commitment to quality. This project reinforces our ongoing dialogue and reflects our ambition to create architecture that leaves a lasting mark on the city and its skyline.” Said Samuele Sordi, Pininfarina of America’s Chief Architectural Officer.
With its opening, Vitra stands as a clear expression of Pininfarina’s core values: elegance, essentiality, and innovation, brought together to create timeless beauty. More than a building, Vitra elevates the city center and celebrates Pininfarina’s ability to transform visionary design into enduring architecture, now ready to be experienced by the public.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.