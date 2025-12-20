Pininfarina Unveils Vitra: A New Architectural Icon in Miami

Miami, FL. — December 19th, 2025 — Pininfarina proudly announces the official opening of Vitra by Pininfarina, marking the completion of another landmark architectural project and reinforcing the long-standing relationship between Pininfarina and developer GT Home, following the successful collaboration on the iconic Yachthouse by Pininfarina development. Vitra now stands fully realized and ready to welcome the public, marking Pininfarina’s third designed building in the region and further strengthening its growing architectural presence in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.