Romeo Room, Coral Gable’s New Speakeasy, Is Officially Open!
Chef Dani Chavez-Bello and wife/partner Alexandra Oliveros Febres-Cordero, owners/operators of Coral Gables’ enchanting Babette restaurant, are thrilled to announce that the Romeo Room, their intimate new speakeasy and live music space located above Babette, is now officially open. Accessed via an enchanting spiral staircase, Romeo Room – the romantic spiritual sister to the couple’s culinary love letter downstairs – is a sophisticated escape from the everyday, draped in velvet, whimsy, and Old World charm. Blending the grace of a Victorian tea room with the intrigue of a modern speakeasy, Romeo Room offers guests a transportive hideaway perfect for late-night carousing, drinks and small plates with friends and a chance to unplug from the everyday and take in live music.
At Romeo Room, guests will find a thoughtfully-crafted cocktail menu and a rotating menu of sophisticated small plates, including but not limited to Croquetas de jamón with golden osetra caviar; Ibérico Cinco Jotas carved to order; Chawanmushi; truffled mac & cheese and more. Romeo Room will feature Estrella Damm as its official beer (an ode to Chef Dani’s many years spent working with Chef Ferran Adrià, the incomparable chef behind the landmark El Bulli and an Estrella brand ambassador), an extensive collection of Japanese whiskies (a personal passion of Dani’s) and Nordés Gin.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Romeo Room will debut with a series of intimate weekly happenings, including:
Sake & DJ Wednesdays
A curated sake selection paired with an eclectic DJ set to usher in mid-week revelry.
Live Music Thursdays
Guests can look forward to weekly live music moments and spontaneous jam sessions that keep the night feeling fresh and unforgettable.
Romeo Room is located upstairs from Babette at 303 Alcazar Avenue in Coral Gables. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 7PM - 1AM. For additional information, please visit https://romeoroom.com/. Stay up to date on all things Romeo Room on social at @romeo_room.
