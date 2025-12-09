Inside Apple Music’s Replay Gallery: A One-Day Immersive Art Basel Takeover Translating a Year in Music into Contemporary Art
Apple Music Brings Replay ’25 to Life in Miami
Miami Art Week thrives on surprise. This year, one of the most talked-about moments came courtesy of Apple Music, which unveiled The Replay Gallery, a one-day-only exhibition at Superblue on December 6. The installation reimagined Apple Music Replay 2025 not as a digital summary of listening habits, but as a fully immersive art experience that blended identity, memory, and collective culture.
Replay, which captures the songs, artists, and moments that defined each listener’s year, became the conceptual backbone of the exhibition. Apple Music translated that idea into a gallery that asked a simple question with expansive results: what does a year in music look like when interpreted through the eyes of contemporary artists?
A Gallery Shaped by Leading Artists and Cultural Voices
The Replay Gallery featured the work of Angel Otero, Calida Rawles, Devon Turnbull, Gabriel Moses, Henry Taylor, Jeremy Deller, Sara Sadik, and Tommy Malekoff. Each artist explored a different aspect of how music intersects with visual art, geographical influence, youth culture, and personal identity. The result offered visitors a panoramic look at the emotional and cultural pulse of 2025.
The exhibition’s highlights underscored its global significance:
Gabriel Moses premiered shanaye, 2025, marking its world debut.
Henry Taylor’s Untitled, 2017 was shown for the first time as part of a global debut.
Jeremy Deller presented two works in the United States for the first time:
Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992 (2018) and History of the World (1996).
Tommy Malekoff debuted The Bluffs, 2024 in its first U.S. appearance.
These works transformed Replay’s core themes into layered, physical encounters. Visitors moved through installations that touched on nostalgia, boundary-pushing experimentation, and the ways music connects personal timelines with broader cultural moments.
A Private Preview That Brought Industry Leaders Together
Before the gallery opened to the public, Apple Music hosted a private preview at Superblue on Friday, December 5. The evening drew a cross-section of artists, editors, stylists, and influencers who gathered to experience the exhibition ahead of its official debut.
The preview blended art with sound, featuring a set by Apple Music radio host Tim Sweeney. Culinary elements also played a role, with guests enjoying American Gurl Burger by Kilo Kish. The combination of music, food, and contemporary art created a warm prelude to the gallery’s public opening.
A One-Day Experience with Lasting Impact
The Replay Gallery opened its doors to the public on December 6, running from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. at Superblue. Despite its limited run, the exhibition strengthened Replay’s broader message: music is a shared language that shapes emotion, memory, and cultural identity.
By translating listening histories into visual interpretations, Apple Music bridged the divide between technology and artistry. The installation highlighted how digital habits can evolve into tactile, communal moments, reminding visitors that music is both personal and universal.
About Apple Music
Apple Music has continually reshaped the listening experience. With a catalog of over 100 million songs, curated playlists, original content, artist interviews, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, the platform serves both creators and fans while setting a global standard for sound quality and discovery. Available in more than 167 countries and regions across Apple devices and compatible technology, the service remains ad-free and does not share consumer data with third parties.
Final Thoughts
Though The Replay Gallery lasted just one day, its impact lingered far beyond its walls. By turning musical memory into multisensory art, Apple Music offered one of Miami Art Week’s most thoughtful and emotionally resonant experiences. The exhibition captured the essence of Replay ’25 while proving that music’s influence extends well beyond our headphones, shaping how we see, feel, and connect.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.